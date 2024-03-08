Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    J Baby REVIEW: Is Urvashi, Dinesh's family entertainment worth watching? Read THIS

    J Baby Twitter Review: The movie features Urvashi, Dinesh, and Lollu Sabha Maaran in prominent roles. 'J Baby' will be released in theatres today (March 8, 2024).

    J Baby REVIEW: Is Urvashi, Dinesh's family entertainment worth watching? Read THIS
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    J Baby Twitter Review: J Baby is a Tamil family entertainment film directed by Suresh Mari. It stars Urvashi, Dinesh, and Lollu Sabha Maaran and premiered in cinemas on March 8, 2024. A violent and unstable mother unexpectedly leaves her family with little warning. In her absence, her boys go on a heartfelt journey to find her, uncovering layers of family conflict along the way.

    The film's cast includes Urvashi, Dinesh, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Ismath Banu, Kavitha Bharathy, Sabbita Roi, P. Melody Dorcas, Mayaashree Arun, and Shegar Narayanan.

    The film was created by Pa Ranjith, Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh, Saurash Gupta, Aditi Anand, Ashwini Chaudhary, and Parul Singh. Tony Britto wrote the movie's soundtrack, while Jayanth Sethu Mathavan handled the photography and Shanmugam Velusamy did the editing. The debut of "J Baby" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. 

    Here are some X (Twitter) reviews as viewers express their perspectives on this family-friendly movie.

