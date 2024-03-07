Ajith Kumar was hospitalized for THIS reason; read here

Latest reports reveal that Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for a thorough medical examination before resuming filming for 'VidaaMuyarchi'

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is currently taking a break from his hectic filming schedule for his upcoming project, 'VidaaMuyarchi' directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Recently returning from shooting in Azerbaijan, the actor has been enjoying quality time with his family, including celebrating his son Aadvik's 9th birthday with a football-themed cake. However, the latest updates indicate that Ajith Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for a comprehensive full-body check-up.

Scheduled to stay at the hospital for a day, Ajith Kumar's health examination is essential before he resumes filming for 'VidaaMuyarchi'. The film's production team is gearing up for the next phase of shooting, with reports suggesting that filming will resume overseas after the actor's medical assessment. While Azerbaijan has been a shooting location, details about the upcoming schedule remain undisclosed.

The movie has already generated significant anticipation among fans, marking the first collaboration between director Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar. Known for their prowess in action-packed films, the duo is expected to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience.

More about 'Vidaamuyarchi'

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and others, adding further excitement to the project.

Notably, rumors suggest that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will also feature prominently in the film, although official confirmation is awaited. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner, VidaaMuyarchi's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Nirav Shah handling cinematography and NB Srikanth editing.