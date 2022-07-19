Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Bhupinder Singh? Legendary singer passed away at 82

    Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 82. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the singer’s death; saying: “his works struck a chord with many people”.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 8:57 AM IST

    Many veteran musicians of Bollywood also considered Bhupinder's talent iron. Many big music directors of the country have praised the singer who sang in a heavy voice. Musician Naushad was also one of them.

    Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday night at the age of 82. His last rites were performed at Oshiwara in Andheri at around 11.30 pm. The news of his passing away was confirmed by his wife saying that he was suffering from age-related ailments.

    Bhupinder Singh’s death has left a void in the music world that cannot be filled again. His death was mourned by people from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter on Monday night, the PM wrote: “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

    Bhupinder Singh mastered playing the guitar: You will be surprised to know that apart from singing, he used to play the guitar very well. In superhit songs such as 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne', 'Dum Maro Dum' and ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’, the guitar was one of the key musical instruments that enhanced the songs. The guitar, in these songs, was played by none other but Bhupinder Singh himself.

    When Naushad complimented him: Many veteran musicians of the music world acknowledged the talent that Bhupinder Singh possessed. He was a blessed and accomplished singer and musician of his time. Several big music directors of the country have praised the singer including Naushad, who was left impressed with his talent. Naushad was so impressed with Bhupinder Singh, especially with his guitar skills, that while praising the singer,  he once said none can match his talent when it comes to playing the guitar.

    Some of the renowned songs of Bhupinder Singh: There is not one but numerous super hit songs of Bhupinder Singh. ‘Dil Dhundhta Hai Fir Wahi Fursat Ke Raat Din’, ‘Ek Akela Is Sheher Mai’, ‘Naam Ghum Jega’, ‘Karoge Yaad Toh’, ‘Meethe Bol Bole;, ‘Kabhi Kisiko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta’, and ‘Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intazaar’ are some of the many popular songs of the late veteran music maestro.

