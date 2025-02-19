Super Micro Stock Breaks Above Key Technical Level For First Time In 7 Months: Retail’s Firmly Bullish

On Tuesday morning, the stock broke above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since Aug. 1, 2024.

Super Micro Stock Breaks Above Key Technical Level For First Time In 7 Months: Retail’s Firmly Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) stock soared on Tuesday and remains on track to extend its winning streak, which began on Feb. 12. The positive sentiment stemmed from the company’s fiscal year 2025 second-quarter update issued after the close on Feb. 11.

On Tuesday morning, the stock broke above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since Aug. 1, 2024. Investors would keenly observe whether the stock manages to close the session above this crucial level, as this is usually considered a bullish signal.

smci-tvchart.png Chart Courtesy of TradingView

The San Jose, California-based company reported lackluster preliminary second-quarter results and cut its revenue guidance for 2025. 

However, investors latched on to the artificial intelligence server maker’s upbeat 2026 outlook and the confirmation that it will regain compliance with the Nasdaq rule for timely filing of its financial reports by the Feb. 25 deadline.

The company has yet to file its 10K report for the fiscal year 2024, and the 10Q reports for the first and second quarters of the fiscal year 2025.

Super Micro also announced the private placement of a $700-million convertible note offering last week. The company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund working capital for growth and business expansion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock remains ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100), and the message volume stayed at an ‘extremely high’ level.

smci-sentiment.png SMCI sentiment and message volume February 18, as of 2:12 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail watcher pointed to the spike in institutional ownership of the stock in the fourth quarter, reasoning that the attraction could be because demand for its technology will remain firm for many years to come.

Another user, who is long-term bullish on the stock, did not rule out a “sell-the-news” retreat after the 10K filing. 

Super Micro stock has gained over 57% this year, although it is way below the March 2024 all-time high of $110.61.

By the mid-session, the stock had jumped 12.11% to $53.71, moving above the $50 barrier for the first time in four months, and the upside was accompanied by slightly above-average volume.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SoundHound AI Stock Recovers From Sell-Off Triggered By Nvidia Exit: Retail Gets More Bullish

SoundHound AI Stock Recovers From Sell-Off Triggered By Nvidia Exit: Retail Gets More Bullish

Intel Logs Biggest Single-Day Gain In Two Years On Broadcom-TSMC Deal Speculation – Analysts Split, But Retail Turns Bullish

Intel Logs Biggest Single-Day Gain In Two Years On Broadcom-TSMC Deal Speculation – Analysts Split, But Retail Turns Bullish

Entergy Stock Hits Record Highs As Investors Overlook Revenue Miss To Focus On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Entergy Stock Hits Record Highs As Investors Overlook Revenue Miss To Focus On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

BlackBerry Stock Rally: Fundamentals or Meme Hype? Here's What Most Retail Investors Think

BlackBerry Stock Rally: Fundamentals or Meme Hype? Here's What Most Retail Investors Think

Moody’s Stock In Spotlight After UBS, BMO Capital Raise Price Targets Following Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Moody’s Stock In Spotlight After UBS, BMO Capital Raise Price Targets Following Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

NBA 2025: Three reasons why Golden State Warriors cannot be taken lightly before playoffs

NBA 2025: Three reasons why Golden State Warriors cannot be taken lightly before playoffs

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

SoundHound AI Stock Recovers From Sell-Off Triggered By Nvidia Exit: Retail Gets More Bullish

SoundHound AI Stock Recovers From Sell-Off Triggered By Nvidia Exit: Retail Gets More Bullish

Intel Logs Biggest Single-Day Gain In Two Years On Broadcom-TSMC Deal Speculation – Analysts Split, But Retail Turns Bullish

Intel Logs Biggest Single-Day Gain In Two Years On Broadcom-TSMC Deal Speculation – Analysts Split, But Retail Turns Bullish

Entergy Stock Hits Record Highs As Investors Overlook Revenue Miss To Focus On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Entergy Stock Hits Record Highs As Investors Overlook Revenue Miss To Focus On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon