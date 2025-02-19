Entergy Stock Hits Record Highs As Investors Overlook Revenue Miss To Focus On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

The company plans to invest $37 billion over the next four years—2025 through 2028—as it continues to expand its renewables portfolio.

Entergy Corp. (ETR) shares surged as much as 7% in Tuesday morning trade, reaching record highs, as investors focused on its fourth-quarter earnings beat despite missing revenue expectations and announcing an underwhelming forecast for 2025.

The company also disclosed a new electric service agreement with a large customer in Mississippi but did not reveal precisely who, waiting for the customer to announce the project. 

The utility company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66, exceeding the $0.63 analyst estimate, according to Koyfin. 

Net income for the quarter came in at $286 million, beating analysts' estimates of $274 million. 

Data centers remain the largest growth category for the company. “We continue to have 5 to 10 gigawatts of data center opportunity within our larger pipeline,” said CEO Andrew Marsh during the earnings call. 

However, revenue was reported at $2.74 billion, falling short of Wall Street’s $3.2 billion projection.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be $3.75 to $3.95, below the consensus estimate of $3.96.

Entergy also revised its long-term growth rate through 2028 to be higher than 8% from a previous range-bound forecast of 8% to 9%. 

“We plan to invest $37 billion over the next 4 years, 2025 through 2028. Driven by our customer requests, we'll continue to expand our renewables portfolio,” said Marsh.

“We have active requests for proposals for new renewables in Arkansas and Louisiana in addition to the planned 1,500 megawatts associated with the Meta project,” he added.

Screenshot 2025-02-18 113640.png Entergy Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.18 as of 11:36 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, but chatter sharply increased to ‘high’ levels from ‘low’ levels a day ago. 

One user on the platform projected further upside for Entergy stock.

Entergy executed a 2-for-1 stock split in December.

So far this year, Entergy's stock has gained 14%, with a nearly 75% increase over the past 12 months.

