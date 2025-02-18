Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco open up on love, engagement, upcoming album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco discussed their relationship, engagement, and emotional growth. Gomez praised Blanco’s unconditional love, while he emphasized listening in relationships. The couple, together since 2023, announced their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, releasing March 21.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently opened up about their relationship, how they met, and their engagement. Gomez said she didn't think that she had "life figured out in any way" but spoke about the importance of how Blanco, 36, treated her. "My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that's all I've ever really wanted," reported People.

She added, "I've kind of been alone in the world. I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben."

"He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn't in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me," she shared.

Gomez appreciated Blanco for his unconditional love on Instagram in November 2024. "Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza," she wrote alongside a picture of Blanco, reported People.

Meanwhile, Blanco spoke about the importance of listening to your partner. "Find your best friend and don't settle," he advised Interview. "Happy wife, happy life."

Gomez and Blanco, who met in 2013 through Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2024.

On February 13, the couple announced a surprising musical collaboration after teasing a project in January. I Said I Love You First, the first album they've done together, releases on March 21. The first song from the album, "Scared of Loving You" is already available to stream, reported People.

