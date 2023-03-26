Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Who is Samar Singh? When Bhojpuri actress made her relationship official

Akanksha Dubey news: On Valentine's day this year, the Bhojpuri actress made their relationship official with actor Samar Singh. The duo has worked together in several music videos.

The Bhojpuri entertainment industry has been hit by shocking news as a popular actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide in Varanasi's Sarnath Hotel. The 25-year-old was born in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on October 21, 1997.

Akanksha loved dancing and acting from a young age and was popular on TikTok and Instagram. Last month, Akanksha Dubey took to her social media handle and shared an adorable picture with co-star Samar Singh.

The rumoured couple had their relationship official on Valentine's day. The pair have worked together in several Bhojpuri music videos. Taking to Instagram, Akanksha shared a few pictures with Samar that are from their quality time. The actress wore a yellow dress, while Singh was spotted in a printed shirt. She captioned the post, "Happy valentines day 😊"

Who is Samar Singh?

Samar Singh has carved a niche in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry with his acting skills and singing talent. Samar has recently released a new Holi song, 'Nik Lage Nahi Holiya'.

On the work front, Samar Singh will be next seen in the Bhojpuri movie 'Itihaas' alongside Richa Dixit. The actress also has 'Kalyug Brahmachari', 'Maa Ka Aanchal', 'Sakshi Shankar', 'Mahima Durga Mai Ke', 'Atoot Bandhan' and 'Dildar Dulha' in her kitty. Samar has been a part of several films and chartbuster Bhojpuri tracks to his credit.