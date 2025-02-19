BlackBerry Stock Rally: Fundamentals or Meme Hype? Here's What Most Retail Investors Think

Better-than-expected fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results, released in late December, and the divestment of the Cylance endpoint security business provided a boost to the stock.

BlackBerry (BB) stock topped the $6 level intraday on Tuesday after its attempts to breach the level stalled precisely at the mark last week. If the stock sustains the gains, it remains on track to close above the $6 mark for the first time since Aug. 30, 2022.

After a broad consolidation phase seen since the start of 2024, BlackBerry’s stock broke out of the range by the end of the year. Since then, the stock has been on a broader uptrend with occasional pullbacks.

The Ontario-based company’s better-than-expected fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results, released in late December, and the divestment of its Cylance endpoint security business boosted the stock late last year.

The rally has continued unabated in 2025. So far this year, BlackBerry stock has added over 50%.

BlackBerry was part of the meme phenomenon that sent some of these retail favorites soaring higher in 2021. Therefore, the most recent stock rally felt like déjà vu for some.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll probed retailers to see whether BlackBerry was fueled by fundamentals or meme sentiment. The poll found that 60% of the 1,600 respondents believed that the fundamentals drove the upside. Twenty percent picked meme sentiment or short squeeze as the driver behind the rally.

According to Yahoo Finance, 4.85% of the outstanding shares, or 28.69 million, were shorted at the end of January.

Eighteen percent said it was a combination of both.

A user who commented on the poll said BlackBerry’s QNX unit, which develops high-performance embedded solutions for end markets such as automotive, will be everywhere, securely powering everything.

The user says the current price/market cap is “ludicrously low.”

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward BlackBerry stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) and the message volume remained ‘extremely high.’

A stock watcher said the $6.05 level is the new floor for the stock.

At last check, BlackBerry stock traded 5.89% higher at $6.03.

