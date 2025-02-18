Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's first poster out, actor promises an Eid action treat

Salman Khan revealed the poster for his upcoming film Sikandar on Instagram this Eid. The intense new look features him holding a sword with vibrant green and red tones, sparking excitement among fans.

Bollywood fans are in for a treat this Eid as superstar Salman Khan unveiled the poster of his upcoming film, 'Sikandar'. The actor took to his Instagram to share the striking new look, where he appears intense, holding a sword, with green and red tones in the background.

Along with the poster, Salman added a caption that read, "Sikandar on Eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It marks Salman Khan's reunion with Sajid after their 2014 blockbuster, 'Kick'.

'Sikandar' marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after more than a year, with his last film being 'Tiger 3'.

Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of 'Sikandar'. In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Sikandar is slated for release on Eid this year. In the coming months, Salman will also appear in 'Kick 2'. In Sikandar, Salman will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's latest release, Chhaava, has been making waves. She plays Maharani Yesubai in the film, a cinematic adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava.

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal as Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Aurangzeb.

Rashmika also has a lineup of movies, including 'Kubera' featuring Dhanush and 'Thama' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming months.

