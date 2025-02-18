Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's first poster out, actor promises an Eid action treat

Salman Khan revealed the poster for his upcoming film Sikandar on Instagram this Eid. The intense new look features him holding a sword with vibrant green and red tones, sparking excitement among fans.

Salman Khan unveils first poster of Sikandar, promises an Eid action treat ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 6:39 PM IST

Bollywood fans are in for a treat this Eid as superstar Salman Khan unveiled the poster of his upcoming film, 'Sikandar'. The actor took to his Instagram to share the striking new look, where he appears intense, holding a sword, with green and red tones in the background.

Along with the poster, Salman added a caption that read, "Sikandar on Eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

Also read: Did Salman Khan sign his first Hollywood project? Find out the details here

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)


The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It marks Salman Khan's reunion with Sajid after their 2014 blockbuster, 'Kick'.
'Sikandar' marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after more than a year, with his last film being 'Tiger 3'.

Also read: Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors who are producers as well

Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of 'Sikandar'. In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Sikandar is slated for release on Eid this year. In the coming months, Salman will also appear in 'Kick 2'. In Sikandar, Salman will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's latest release, Chhaava, has been making waves. She plays Maharani Yesubai in the film, a cinematic adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava.

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal as Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Aurangzeb.
Rashmika also has a lineup of movies, including 'Kubera' featuring Dhanush and 'Thama' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Selena Gomez opens up on her relationship with Benny Blanco, says "He gets so weirded out by me.." ddr

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco open up on love, engagement, upcoming album

Radhika Apte's BAFTA Night: Pumps breastmilk while balancing motherhood and glam [PHOTOS] NTI

Radhika Apte’s BAFTA Night: Pumps breastmilk while balancing motherhood and glam [PHOTOS]

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon: Why this OTT series is a must-watch for Gen Z audiences NTI

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon?: Why this OTT series is a must-watch for Gen Z audiences

Juhi Chawla takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls it 'One of life's beautiful mornings' NTI

Juhi Chawla takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls it ‘One of life’s beautiful mornings'

Todd Haynes shares insights on working with Mark Ruffalo for 'Dark Waters': 'He came to me with..' NTI

Todd Haynes shares insights on working with Mark Ruffalo for 'Dark Waters': 'He came to me with..'

Recent Stories

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case dmn

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds snt

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH) ddr

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH)

football Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles? snt

Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles?

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to ECI, describes it as 'place of worship of democracy'

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to Election Commission of India

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon