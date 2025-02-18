Radhika Apte’s BAFTA Night: Pumps breastmilk while balancing motherhood and glam [PHOTOS]

Radhika Apte, the versatile actress known for her stellar performances, recently gave her followers an inspiring look into how she’s balancing work and motherhood. Attending the prestigious BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London, Radhika managed to juggle professional commitments while embracing her new role as a mother. The actress shared a candid photo on social media that captured her in a moment many working mothers will relate to.

In the photo, Radhika is seen multitasking: one hand holds a breast pump, while the other clutches a glass of champagne, as she smiles from inside a bathroom at the BAFTAs. Wearing a stylish lavender outfit, Radhika looked radiant, despite the challenges she faced as a new mom. Along with the image, she expressed gratitude for her friend Natasha, who helped coordinate her busy schedule, ensuring that her pumping sessions were accommodated amidst the glitz and glamour of the event.

This was a special milestone for Radhika, marking her first major public appearance since giving birth to her child in December. In a heartwarming post, she shared the joyful news of her baby’s arrival, alongside a breastfeeding picture that symbolized her return to work after maternity leave. Though Radhika and her husband Benedict Taylor have kept their pregnancy private, choosing to only reveal the baby bump during a film promotion, their joy is evident. The couple, who married in 2012, has not disclosed their child's name or shown their little one’s face.

Radhika’s ability to balance her career and motherhood while attending a major international event like the BAFTAs serves as an empowering example for many women navigating similar paths.

