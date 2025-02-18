Radhika Apte’s BAFTA Night: Pumps breastmilk while balancing motherhood and glam [PHOTOS]

Radhika Apte shared a candid moment at the BAFTAs, balancing motherhood and career by pumping breast milk while attending the prestigious event, showcasing her strength as a working mom.
 

Radhika Apte's BAFTA Night: Pumps breastmilk while balancing motherhood and glam [PHOTOS] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

Radhika Apte, the versatile actress known for her stellar performances, recently gave her followers an inspiring look into how she’s balancing work and motherhood. Attending the prestigious BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London, Radhika managed to juggle professional commitments while embracing her new role as a mother. The actress shared a candid photo on social media that captured her in a moment many working mothers will relate to.

In the photo, Radhika is seen multitasking: one hand holds a breast pump, while the other clutches a glass of champagne, as she smiles from inside a bathroom at the BAFTAs. Wearing a stylish lavender outfit, Radhika looked radiant, despite the challenges she faced as a new mom. Along with the image, she expressed gratitude for her friend Natasha, who helped coordinate her busy schedule, ensuring that her pumping sessions were accommodated amidst the glitz and glamour of the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

This was a special milestone for Radhika, marking her first major public appearance since giving birth to her child in December. In a heartwarming post, she shared the joyful news of her baby’s arrival, alongside a breastfeeding picture that symbolized her return to work after maternity leave. Though Radhika and her husband Benedict Taylor have kept their pregnancy private, choosing to only reveal the baby bump during a film promotion, their joy is evident. The couple, who married in 2012, has not disclosed their child's name or shown their little one’s face.

Radhika’s ability to balance her career and motherhood while attending a major international event like the BAFTAs serves as an empowering example for many women navigating similar paths.

ALSO READ: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow? Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon: Why this OTT series is a must-watch for Gen Z audiences NTI

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon?: Why this OTT series is a must-watch for Gen Z audiences

Juhi Chawla takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls it 'One of life's beautiful mornings' NTI

Juhi Chawla takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, calls it ‘One of life’s beautiful mornings'

Todd Haynes shares insights on working with Mark Ruffalo for 'Dark Waters': 'He came to me with..' NTI

Todd Haynes shares insights on working with Mark Ruffalo for 'Dark Waters': 'He came to me with..'

Suits LA: Gabriel Macht's first look as Harvey Specter sparks excitement among fans- WATCH NTI

Suits LA: Gabriel Macht’s first look as Harvey Specter sparks excitement among fans– WATCH

DJ Aqeel shares inside stores of Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik at Mannat parties: 'If I play one actor's song..' NTI

DJ Aqeel shares inside stories of Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik at Mannat parties: 'If I play one actor’s song..'

Recent Stories

Mamata Banerjee labels Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', stirs political storm; BJP hits back (WATCH) snt

Mamata Banerjee labels Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', stirs political storm; BJP hits back (WATCH)

Hyatt ​​Hotels Stock Slips On Price Target Revisions After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Stays Cautious

Hyatt ​​Hotels Stock Slips On Price Target Revisions After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Stays Cautious

Baidu Stock Slips After Dip In Advertising Revenue Overshadows Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Still Impressed

Baidu Stock Slips After Dip In Advertising Revenue Overshadows Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Still Impressed

Solo vs. Group Travel: Which one is right for your next adventure?

Solo vs. Group Travel: Which one is right for your next adventure?

Nepal to Indonesia: 5 visa-free getaways for Indian travelers gcw

Nepal to Indonesia: 5 visa-free getaways for Indian travelers

Recent Videos

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon
India and Qatar Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Boost Trade, Investment, and Energy

India and Qatar Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Boost Trade, Investment, and Energy

Video Icon
'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Shoplifter TACKLED Off E-Scooter in Dramatic Police FOOTAGE! | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Cam: Shoplifter TACKLED Off E-Scooter in Dramatic Police FOOTAGE! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon