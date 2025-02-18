Ranveer Allahbadia barred from airing any more shows on YouTube

The Supreme Court has barred Ranveer Allahbadia and his associates from doing any show for the time being following controversial remarks. YouTube removed the episode, and Allahbadia faces interim restrictions and investigation.

The Supreme Court has imposed a restriction on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and his associates, barring them from airing any further episodes of India’s Got Latent and participating in any other shows on YouTube for the time being. This decision follows Allahbadia’s controversial remarks during his appearance on the show, which the court condemned as "dirty" and "vomited."

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest in multiple FIRs but expressed deep dissatisfaction with his remarks. The court emphasized that popularity does not give anyone the liberty to make offensive and inappropriate comments, further stating that such behavior must be condemned.

Allahbadia, who also runs the popular BeerBiceps channel, had apologized for his comments, stating that comedy does not suit him. This controversy led to YouTube removing the episode, following a notice from the Indian government. In response to public outrage, Raina, the host, also removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his channel.

The Supreme Court has also instructed Allahbadia to deposit his passport with the Thane police, preventing him from leaving the country without court approval. Additionally, Allahbadia and his associates, including Samay Raina and Apoorva Makhija, have been prohibited from hosting any further shows.

