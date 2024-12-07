Who is Pragya Nagra? Malayalam actress's alleged s*x video leaked online; check details

As of now, Pragya Nagra has not issued any public statement regarding the alleged video leak. However, several social media users have claimed that the person in the video is indeed the actress, further fueling the controversy.

Malayalam actress Pragya Nagra has found herself at the center of controversy after alleged private videos purportedly involving her surfaced online. The authenticity of the videos remains unverified, with speculation rife about whether they are genuine or deepfake content being circulated under her name. The clips reportedly show a woman in a compromising position, sparking widespread discussions on social media.

As of now, Pragya Nagra has not issued any public statement regarding the alleged video leak. However, several social media users have claimed that the person in the video is indeed the actress, further fueling the controversy. Despite the lack of clarity, the incident has brought significant attention to Pragya’s life and career.

Stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere kills woman; Allu Arjun expresses grief, aids family with Rs 25 lakh

Who is Pragya Nagra?

Born on December 14, 1998, in a Punjabi family from Haryana, Pragya Nagra had aspirations far removed from the glitz of cinema. Growing up in a family with a strong connection to the Indian Armed Forces—her father served in the military—Pragya herself harbored ambitions of joining the armed forces. While pursuing her education in Delhi, she actively participated in the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

However, fate had different plans. Pragya transitioned from her initial aspirations to modeling, featuring in over 100 commercials. This exposure paved her way to South Indian cinema, prompting her move to Chennai to chase her acting dreams.

Pragya made her acting debut in 2022 with the Tamil movie Varalaru Mukkiyam, where she played the role of a Malayali girl opposite Jiiva. While the film received mixed reviews, her performance was widely appreciated.

Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding pictures go VIRAL amid Chay's union with Sobhita Dhulipala

Building on her initial success, Pragya ventured into Malayalam and Telugu cinema. In 2023, she starred in the Malayalam movie Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, portraying a Kannada girl alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese. Recently, she debuted in Telugu cinema with the film Laggam, sharing screen space with notable actors like Sai Ronak and Rajendra Prasad.

In addition to her acting credentials, Pragya boasts a strong social media presence, with over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Latest Videos