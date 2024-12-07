Stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere kills woman; Allu Arjun expresses grief, aids family with Rs 25 lakh

The incident claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi and left her 13-year-old son injured, casting a shadow over one of the year’s most anticipated movie events.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Actor Allu Arjun has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi and left her 13-year-old son injured, casting a shadow over one of the year’s most anticipated movie events.

Actor expresses condolences and offers support

Taking to social media platform X, Allu Arjun shared his grief and said, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time."

In a further show of support, the actor pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family and assured coverage of all medical expenses for the injured. "It's just a goodwill gesture to secure their future," he said in a video message, adding that he would meet the family personally while respecting their privacy.

Stampede during premiere draws criticism

The premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule witnessed unprecedented fanfare, with over one lakh people gathering to catch a glimpse of stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The overwhelming crowd resulted in chaos, leading to the stampede.

Reports suggest that mismanagement at the venue played a significant role in the incident. The family of the deceased has lodged a complaint with Chikkadapally Police, accusing the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his security team of negligence.

Legal action and police statement

Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 105 and 118(1) read with 3(5) of the BNS Act. The complaint alleges that excessive force used by the actor’s security team led to panic and triggered the stampede.

Yadav clarified that police deployment at the event was adequate and ruled out lapses on their part. However, reports indicate that the actor’s team entered through a congested area, adding to the mismanagement.

Pushpa 2 premiere overshadowed by tragedy

The incident has taken the spotlight away from Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues the story of Pushpa Raj, a smuggler entangled in the sandalwood mafia’s power struggles.

