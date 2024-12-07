Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding pictures go VIRAL amid Chay's union with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya tied the knot for the second time with Sobhita Dhulipala on 4th December. Amid the wedding festivities, Naga Chaitanya's photos from his first marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes viral

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 1:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 1:50 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's marriage to Naga Chaitanya was nothing short of a fairy-tale. But the fairy tale ended, and ended suddenly in 2021 October, few days before their wedding anniversary. Naga Chaitanya found comfort in Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce and recently got married. Amid this, Chay's photos with Samantha from their marriage has gone viral on social media

article_image2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's love story was nothing short of a fairytale. From their dreamy engagement to the emotional wedding, their journey as a couple set major relationship goals. Their wedding was a serene affair in Goa, where Samantha wore a saree belonging to Naga Chaitanya’s grandmother, Dr. Rajeshwari, paired with a blouse by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Their candid moments, full of love and laughter, reflected the deep bond they once shared

article_image3

As Samantha was born a Christian, they got married following Christian rituals too along with Telugu ceremony

article_image4

Samantha's love for Naga Chaitanya was so profound that she immortalized it with three tattoos. She inked "YMC" on her back as a tribute to their first movie, Ye Maaya Chesave, where their love story began. Another tattoo on her ribs featured "Chay" in cursive, a loving nickname for Naga. The couple even had matching tattoos of two upward arrows on their wrists, symbolizing their unity

article_image5

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding was celebrated over two days with both Hindu and Christian rituals. Samantha adorned herself with traditional temple jewelry and carried an air of elegance in her ancestral saree. Naga Chaitanya looked dashing in his white traditional attire. The couple’s wedding photos captured their playful moments during rituals, encapsulating their joy before unforeseen challenges

article_image6

Despite the grandeur of their wedding and the love they displayed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021, just days before their fourth anniversary. In a joint statement, they expressed gratitude for their decade-long friendship and mutual respect, emphasizing their decision to part ways was made with careful thought and deliberation

article_image7

Akhil Akkineni, Chay's brother too hasn't removed photos of his former sister-in-law from his Instagram ID. The photos are appearing on people's feeds as reported by a section of the users. This photo is of the whole family wishing everyone 'Happy Diwali'

article_image8

Here, Akhil wished his 'favourite couple' happiness which lasts forever. However, the forever did not happen for Chay and Samantha

Follow Us:
Download App:
  android
  ios

