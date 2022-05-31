Who is Maithili? Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide

Television actor Maithili attempted suicide on Monday night. She was found unconscious after which the Hyderabad police rushed her to a hospital.

Actor Maithili who works in the Telugu television industry attempted suicide on Monday night at her SR Nagar residence in Panjagutta area of Hyderabad. When the police reached the spot, Maithili was found to be lying in an unconscious state after which the cops rushed her to a nearby hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment.

According to media reports, actor Maithili had consumed sleeping pills and Breezer, reportedly. She had called the police asking them to take action against her Husband Sreedhar Reddy and further informing them that she was ‘going to die’.

Reports further claimed that the police had to track Maithili’s mobile signals after which she was found lying in an unconscious state. The Telugu actor is out of danger, reportedly.

Last year, in September, Mailthili had filed a complaint at the PS Panjagutta station through court, accusing her husband Sreedhar Reddy of harassment. The initial investigation into the matter has been completed. Maithili had another complaint against Sreedhar and his family members at the Mothey police station.

A case of domestic violence was registered under section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code. The charge-sheet was filed by the police while the case is still being investigated by the Panjagutta police station.

Maithili’s attempt to suicide has rocked the Telugu entertainment industry, reminding them of the tragic demises news presenter Radhika Reddy and of some talented actresses such as Sravani Kondapalli, Tejaswini and Naga Jhansi, among others in the past.

Meanwhile, a day before, an 18-year-old Kolkata model Saraswati Das was also found hanging in her room. The police, in a statement, said that “it seems that it's a case of suicide”, but the other angles are also being looked into.

Saraswati Das was found hanging inside her room by her grandmother, who used a vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed Saraswati to a nearby hospital. Recently, models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar and television actor Pallabi Dey also allegedly committed suicide recently.