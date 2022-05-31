Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Maithili? Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide

    Television actor Maithili attempted suicide on Monday night. She was found unconscious after which the Hyderabad police rushed her to a hospital.

    Who is Maithili Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 31, 2022, 7:20 PM IST

    Actor Maithili who works in the Telugu television industry attempted suicide on Monday night at her SR Nagar residence in Panjagutta area of Hyderabad. When the police reached the spot, Maithili was found to be lying in an unconscious state after which the cops rushed her to a nearby hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment.

    According to media reports, actor Maithili had consumed sleeping pills and Breezer, reportedly. She had called the police asking them to take action against her Husband Sreedhar Reddy and further informing them that she was ‘going to die’.

    Reports further claimed that the police had to track Maithili’s mobile signals after which she was found lying in an unconscious state. The Telugu actor is out of danger, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    Last year, in September, Mailthili had filed a complaint at the PS Panjagutta station through court, accusing her husband Sreedhar Reddy of harassment. The initial investigation into the matter has been completed. Maithili had another complaint against Sreedhar and his family members at the Mothey police station.

    A case of domestic violence was registered under section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code. The charge-sheet was filed by the police while the case is still being investigated by the Panjagutta police station.

    Maithili’s attempt to suicide has rocked the Telugu entertainment industry, reminding them of the tragic demises news presenter Radhika Reddy and of some talented actresses such as Sravani Kondapalli, Tejaswini and Naga Jhansi, among others in the past.

    ALSO READ: Who was Bidisha De Majumdar? Bengali actress committed suicide at the age of 21

    Meanwhile, a day before, an 18-year-old Kolkata model Saraswati Das was also found hanging in her room. The police, in a statement, said that “it seems that it's a case of suicide”, but the other angles are also being looked into.

    Saraswati Das was found hanging inside her room by her grandmother, who used a vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed Saraswati to a nearby hospital. Recently, models Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar and television actor Pallabi Dey also allegedly committed suicide recently.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June

    Stranger Things When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix Know subscription plans gcw

    Stranger Things: When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix? Know subscription plans

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1 RBA

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1

    Video Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it RBA

    Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance moves; fans don't miss it

    Recent Stories

    On World No Tobacco Day sand art by Sudarshan Pattnaik sends strong message gcw

    On World No-Tobacco Day, sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik sends strong message

    India places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    World Milk Day 5 lip smacking desserts you can try gcw

    World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking desserts you can try

    You will be astonished to know how much Rohit Sharma Maldives vacation villa costs-ayh

    You will be astonished to know how much Rohit Sharma's Maldives vacation villa costs

    5 indicators which prove you are in healthy relationship - adt

    5 indicators which prove you are in healthy relationship

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon