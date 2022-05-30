Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

As per Punjabi police, Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered because of inter-gang rivalry. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra also said Canada-based Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi are involved in the killing.

Punjab Director General of Police, VK Bhawra, on Sunday night said that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally killed because of an inter-gang rivalry that involved one Canada-based Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district by unknown assailants. At least 30 rounds were fired at the 28-year-old singer and Congress politician, who was behind the wheels. Two of his accomplices were also in the jeep

The DGP further revealed that one of the managers of Sidhu Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Vikram Singh Middukhera, a youth Akali Dal leader. But, who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the suspects in the brutal killing of Sidhu Moose Wala?

Canada-based Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is known to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2021, an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar over the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan was issued by a court in Faridkot district, Punjab. Pehalwan (34) died on the spot after being shot 12 times by two unidentified assailants in Faridkot.

Goldy Brar’s name also came to the fore in a double murder case in Gurugram. The Special Cell of Delhi police, on March 11, arrested two sharpshooters belonging to the Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi gang, reportedly. The police said that the slain brothers - Paramjit and Surjit, were close associates of Kaushal, a jailed gangster. The brothers also had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar. The attack was carried out by Jaildar - with support from Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar, to establish supremacy in the illegal liquor business, reportedly.

Punjab Police's anti-gangster task force (AGTF), on May 2, arrested three aides of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi from Bathinda. The police said that the three were planning to extort money from a businessman in the Malwa region by carrying out an attack on him.

Punjab Police, on April 8, arrested Gurpreet Singh, a close aide of Goldy Brar Lawrence Bishnoi from Kharar. Singh was arrested in possession of two pistols and eight live cartridges. Gangster Manpreet had tipped off the police about Singh.

Salman Khan was a target too?

Security for Salman Khan was beefed up in 2018 by the Mumbai Police after Haryana Police's Special Task Force found out that arrested gangster Sampat Nehra was reportedly working to kill him. Nehra, a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had even carried out a recce.