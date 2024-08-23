Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What Happened To Samantha Ruth Prabhu?' fans concerned about her latest appearance (WATCH)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last night (Aug 22)  Mumbai appearance alarmed fans. The actress posed for photographers as she arrived at an event in a social media video. She wore black, had open hair, and little accessories.

    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's public presence in Mumbai on Thursday night raised concerns among her followers. In a video posted to social media, the actress was seen posing for the paparazzi as she arrived at an event. She wore black, opened her hair, and chose minimal accessories. However, shortly after the video was released online, admirers raced to the comments section to express their concern for Samantha.

    While some said she looked unrecognisable, others said the actress had lost weight.  “What happened to her looking no beautiful ,” one of the fans wrote. “Omg her face has changed so much !! I couldn’t recognize until I read the caption!!” added another. “Extremely lean and face is quite unrecognisable,” a third comment read.

    According to one of the netizens, Samantha may have undergone many procedures. “Fell into the trap of surgeries and lost all her real innocence and beauty,” the user wrote. Another fan agreed and wrote, “She is looking so different..lost her natural beauty to botox and fillers.” One of the fans expressed concern and asked if she wasn’t happy. “She doesn’t look happy, her smile is missing,” the comment read.

    Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to appear in Citadel: Honey Bunny. It is the Indian series in the Citadel world, initially starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. 

    Earlier this month, the Citadel: Hunny Bunny teaser was released when Samantha opened up about working with Varun Dhawan and said, “All he thinks about from the moment he wakes up is how to improve his craft. He’s constantly focused on how to perform each scene better. Not only is he dedicated to his work, but he’s also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met.”

    “His wonderful sense of humor and positive attitude make everyone on set happy. He’s always smiling, ensuring that there’s never a rough day for anyone around him. In ‘Citadel,’ he has brought a completely new vision to his role, particularly in the action scenes, showcasing a fresh and unique approach,” the actress added.

    In addition to Varun and Samantha, Citadel: Honey Bunny includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in prominent parts. It will be launched on Prime Video on November 7th.

