    Footage REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Manju Warrier's latest film worth watching? Read reactions

    Manju Warrier's "Footage" hit the big screens today, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. 
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Footage Review: The film is Saiju Sreedharan's directorial debut. Sreedharan, a well-known editor, co-wrote the script with Shabna Mohammed. Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan produced the film through their production companies, Movie Bucket, Cast & Co., and Pale Blue Dot. Aswekeepsearching created the original soundtrack. Shinoz oversaw the cinematography, and Sreedharan served as the editor.

    Footage Synopsis 
    The film Footage is a discovered film thriller that follows a YouTube couple as they uncover surprising mysteries in their flat building during the Covid-19 epidemic. Their rising interest ignites a journey full of intrigue and secret truths.

    The footage contains a superb cast, including Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, and Gayathri Ashok. 

    Saiju Sreedharan directed and edited the film, which Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan produced. Sreedharan and Shabna Mohammed wrote the script. Shinoz handled the cinematography, which was co-produced by Rahul Rajeev and Suraj Menon. Appunni Sajan did the production design. The original soundtrack, written by Aswekeepsearching, matches the film's visual and audio aspects, with sound design by Nixon George and mixing by Sinoy Joseph.

    Happy Jose and Jibin George of Woodpecker Studios created the Dolby Atmos mix. The production crew also includes major players, including makeup artist Ronex Xavier, costume designer Sameera Saneesh, and action choreographer Irfan Ameer. Mindstein Studios and Promice Studios produced visual effects, while Colour Planet Studios handled DI with colourist Ramesh CP. 

    The project also benefited from the expertise of principal associate director Prinish Prabhakaran, production controller Kishor Purakkattiri, and a number of other skilled professionals, including Rohith Krishnan (stills), Agnivesh (finance controller), Aldrin Jude (associate editor), Aesthetic Kunjamma (design), and Hytz (marketing).  

