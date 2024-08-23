Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manju Warrier gets legal notice over lack of security measures at 'Footage' set

    Actress Sheethal Thampi has issued a legal notice to Manju Warrier, alleging negligence on the set of the film 'Footage,' where Sheethal sustained an injury. Sheethal claims that as the producer, Manju Warrier failed to ensure basic safety measures and did not provide timely medical attention, resulting in substantial medical expenses.

    Manju Warrier gets legal notice over lack of security measures at 'Footage' set anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 9:44 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    Kochi: Actress Sheethal Thampi has served a legal notice to Manju Warrier, accusing her of negligence on the sets of 'Footage', which led to an injury. Sheethal claims that Manju, who is also the producer, failed to provide basic safety measures and timely medical attention, leaving her with significant medical expenses. The notice seeks Rs 5 crore in damages and highlights the lack of an ambulance on set.

    "Pitting women against women..": WCC condemns cyberattacks on founder member for Hema Committee findings

    Sheethal, an actress and assistant director, served a legal notice to Manju Warrier and Bineesh Chandran, a partner in Movie Bucket, for their alleged negligence during the filming of 'Footage'. The notice claims that the actress suffered injuries while performing a fight scene in the Chimmini forest area due to inadequate safety precautions. The scene was reportedly shot multiple times without proper security measures, leading to Sheethal's injury.

    She was forced to undergo surgery due to her injuries, resulting in substantial medical expenses. Despite this, the production company, Movie Bucket, provided only Rs 1.80 lakh in installments. Sheethal is now unable to work and is seeking adequate compensation for her losses. The legal notice accuses Movie Bucket of ignoring her demands for suitable compensation.

    Typically, a stunt double is used for dangerous scenes, but this wasn't the case. Sheethal's lawyer, Ranjith Marar, explained that she was made to repeat the stunt, worsening her injuries. Despite her direct pleas for help, the production team did not assist, prompting the legal notice. The lawyer also noted that Sheethal participated in the film's promotional activities and was assured proper compensation, which she did not receive.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra visits Mumbai a month after the Ambani wedding; sporting chic look [WATCH] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra visits Mumbai a month after the Ambani wedding; sporting chic look [WATCH]

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick jets off to Amalfi coast for dreamy wedding; shares steamy KISS [PICTURES] ATG

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick jet off to Amalfi coast for dreamy wedding; share steamy KISS [PICTURES]

    59th Maharashtra State Film Awards: Actress Asha Parekh and others receive Lifetime Achievement Award RKK

    59th Maharashtra State Film Awards: Actress Asha Parekh and others receive Lifetime Achievement Award

    "Pitting women against women..": WCC condemns cyberattacks on founder member for Hema Committee findings dmn

    "Pitting women against women..": WCC condemns cyberattacks on founder member for Hema Committee findings

    Fahadh Faasil perform as 'Ranga Annan', grooves to viral song 'Illuminati' at AMMA awards show dmn

    Fahadh Faasil performs as 'Ranga Annan', grooves to viral song 'Illuminati' at AMMA awards show

    Recent Stories

    Viral video Hyderabad Youtuber throws money on busy road as a stunt faces backlash watch gcw

    Viral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws money on busy road, faces backlash | WATCH

    Kerala: Rat fever emerges as silent killer claiming 121 lives this year 2024 alone anr

    Kerala: Rat fever emerges as silent killer claiming 121 lives this year alone

    Priyanka Chopra visits Mumbai a month after the Ambani wedding; sporting chic look [WATCH] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra visits Mumbai a month after the Ambani wedding; sporting chic look [WATCH]

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced for August 23: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Aug 23: Check city-wise rates

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick jets off to Amalfi coast for dreamy wedding; shares steamy KISS [PICTURES] ATG

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick jet off to Amalfi coast for dreamy wedding; share steamy KISS [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon