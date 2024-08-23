Manju Warrier gets legal notice over lack of security measures at 'Footage' set

Actress Sheethal Thampi has issued a legal notice to Manju Warrier, alleging negligence on the set of the film 'Footage,' where Sheethal sustained an injury. Sheethal claims that as the producer, Manju Warrier failed to ensure basic safety measures and did not provide timely medical attention, resulting in substantial medical expenses.

Kochi: Actress Sheethal Thampi has served a legal notice to Manju Warrier, accusing her of negligence on the sets of 'Footage', which led to an injury. Sheethal claims that Manju, who is also the producer, failed to provide basic safety measures and timely medical attention, leaving her with significant medical expenses. The notice seeks Rs 5 crore in damages and highlights the lack of an ambulance on set.

Sheethal, an actress and assistant director, served a legal notice to Manju Warrier and Bineesh Chandran, a partner in Movie Bucket, for their alleged negligence during the filming of 'Footage'. The notice claims that the actress suffered injuries while performing a fight scene in the Chimmini forest area due to inadequate safety precautions. The scene was reportedly shot multiple times without proper security measures, leading to Sheethal's injury.

She was forced to undergo surgery due to her injuries, resulting in substantial medical expenses. Despite this, the production company, Movie Bucket, provided only Rs 1.80 lakh in installments. Sheethal is now unable to work and is seeking adequate compensation for her losses. The legal notice accuses Movie Bucket of ignoring her demands for suitable compensation.

Typically, a stunt double is used for dangerous scenes, but this wasn't the case. Sheethal's lawyer, Ranjith Marar, explained that she was made to repeat the stunt, worsening her injuries. Despite her direct pleas for help, the production team did not assist, prompting the legal notice. The lawyer also noted that Sheethal participated in the film's promotional activities and was assured proper compensation, which she did not receive.



