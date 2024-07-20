'Wedding Filmer' founder REVEALS 'big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on wife two months after marriage

Vishal Punjabi, founder of The Wedding Filmer, recently revealed a shocking incident involving a high-profile Bollywood couple. Known for filming weddings of stars like Anushka-Virat and Deepika-Ranveer, Vishal shared a scandal where a Bollywood actor was caught cheating soon after his wedding

Renowned for filming high-profile weddings like those of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, The Wedding Filmer has become a household name in Bollywood. Founded by the celebrated wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi, the company is synonymous with capturing the magic of celebrity nuptials. However, a recent revelation by Vishal has stirred significant intrigue.

The Scandalous Revelation

In a candid podcast with DJ Simz on YouTube, Vishal Punjabi recounted an incident involving a prominent Bollywood couple whose marriage ended abruptly after the wedding. He revealed that a "big Bollywood actor" was caught cheating on his wife just two months post their wedding. The actor was discovered in a compromising situation with a Bollywood actress in his makeup van, leading to a dramatic confrontation.

The Aftermath of the Discovery

The incident had huge impact on the couple's relationship. According to Vishal, the actor's wife caught him red-handed and immediately decided she wanted nothing to do with their wedding film. Vishal attempted to contact both parties but was met with resistance. The bride, in particular, was adamant about not accepting the film, leaving Vishal with no choice but to retain the footage.

A Change in Business Approach

Following this incident, Vishal Punjabi decided to amend his business practices. Previously, he would charge his clients 50% upfront and the remaining amount after the project completion. However, this experience prompted him to demand full payment before starting any project. Vishal admitted that he considered selling the scandalous wedding film to Netflix, given its dramatic and sensational content.

Ownership of the Wedding Footage

Despite the unresolved financial matters, Vishal Punjabi still possesses the footage of the wedding. He humorously described the groom's emotional display during the wedding vows as "crocodile tears," suggesting the entire event could be marketed as a "comedy" film. The situation highlights the unpredictable nature of his work and the unique challenges faced by celebrity wedding filmmakers.

ALSO READ: 'Staying positive does not...', Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic post amid breakup rumors; Read on

Background on Vishal Punjabi and The Wedding Filmer

For those unfamiliar, Vishal Punjabi is not only a celebrated wedding filmmaker but also the creative force behind the wedding sequence in Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. His expertise and artistic vision have made him a sought-after name in both Bollywood and the wedding industry.

Latest Videos