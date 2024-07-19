'Staying positive does not...', Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic post amid breakup rumors; Read on

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s rumored breakup has stirred social media, with Arjun’s reflective Instagram posts hinting at personal struggles and resilience. Meanwhile, Malaika’s Spanish getaway and mysterious social media updates have sparked speculation about her dating life

Rumors about a potential breakup between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been making waves on social media. While neither Arjun nor Malaika has directly addressed the speculation, their online posts have subtly hinted at their relationship status. Arjun Kapoor recently posted a reflective message on Instagram, emphasizing resilience and optimism in the face of adversity. His Instagram story read: "Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out." This was preceded by another cryptic post that encouraged embracing future possibilities over being trapped by the past.

In the midst of these rumors, Malaika Arora has been enjoying a vacation in Spain, where she has shared a series of photos on social media. Her posts, which include images of her in swimwear and indulging in local cuisine, have fueled speculation about her personal life. Recently, Malaika posted a photo featuring a blurred image of a man alongside a plate of clams and a scenic beach view, leading to conjecture that she might be seeing someone new.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been together since 2018 and have generally kept their relationship private. They have occasionally shared glimpses of their time together through social media, including affectionate vacation photos and birthday tributes. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son, Arhaan. Their divorce was finalized in May 2017, and Arbaaz has since remarried to Sshura Khan.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor's acting career took off with his debut in ‘Ishaqzaade’ and has since included notable roles in films such as ‘Aurangzeb,’ ‘2 States,’ ‘Gunday,’ ‘Finding Fanny,’ ‘Half Girlfriend,’ ‘Ki and Ka,’ ‘Mubarakan,’ ‘Namastey England,’ ‘India’s Most Wanted,’ ‘Panipat,’ ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar,’ ‘Ek Villain Returns,’ ‘Kuttey,’ and ‘The Lady Killer.’

Fans are eagerly anticipating Arjun’s upcoming projects, including the remake of ‘Meri Patni Ka’ directed by Mudassar Aziz, where he will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Additionally, he will appear in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated ‘Singham Again,’ which boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

