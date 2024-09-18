Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Urvashi Rautela stuns in traditional Manipuri bridal attire at Global Fashion Festival 2024

    Urvashi Rautela captivated audiences at the Global Fashion Festival 2024, showcasing a stunning Manipuri bridal attire designed by Robert Naorem, celebrating the rich heritage of the Meitei community.
     

    WATCH: Urvashi Rautela stuns in traditional Manipuri bridal attire at Global Fashion Festival 2024 NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 4:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    At the Global Fashion Festival 2024, Urvashi Rautela made waves by showcasing the stunning traditional Manipuri bridal attire, specifically the exquisite 24K real gold Manipuri Potloi. Designed by the esteemed Manipuri designer Robert Naorem, her outfit celebrated the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of the Meitei community, elevating this iconic garment to international prominence.

    The Essence of Manipuri Bridal Attire
    The Manipuri bridal ensemble is distinguished by the potloi, a unique cylindrical skirt crafted from thick fibers and bamboo. It features a luxurious overlay of satin, richly adorned with intricate threadwork, sequins, and mirrors. The painstaking craftsmanship involved in creating the elaborate motifs along the skirt's hem can take days, highlighting the skill and dedication of the artisans. 

    Completing the look are traditional elements such as a decorative belt, a sheer veil, and a half-sleeved blouse. Brides often accessorize with layered necklaces and a striking headpiece known as the Kokgee Leiteng, which adds to the overall grandeur of the attire.

    For this special occasion, Urvashi chose a vibrant red potloi embellished with delicate gold thread embroidery, a bold departure from the customary green blouse and white shawl typically worn by Manipuri brides. Her monochromatic red look, accentuated by the luxurious gold details, made a powerful fashion statement and captured the essence of traditional elegance.

    Celebrating Northeastern Fashion
    Robert Naorem is renowned for his commitment to promoting the traditional fashion of Northeast India. He has previously dressed various notable personalities in traditional Manipuri attire, including Sushmita Sen and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Urvashi’s appearance in the Manipuri bridal attire marks a significant milestone, as it introduces this culturally rich outfit to a global audience, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary fashion.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals SECRET behind her 'Namaste Pose' during Miss World 2000 pageant

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja's 'jamta nahi' remark about him and Kashmera Shah RTM

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja’s ‘jamta nahi’ remark about him and Kashmera Shah

    'It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra' RTM

    ‘It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra'

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast RTM

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets ATG

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma's tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor's life RTM

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma’s tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor’s life

    Recent Stories

    YRKKH Spoiler alert: Armaan kidnapped; Abhira devastated ATG

    YRKKH Spoiler alert: Armaan kidnapped; Abhira devastated

    Lebanon pager explosions: Death toll climbs to 12, including 2 children; aid arrives for over 3,000 injured snt

    Lebanon pager explosions: Death toll climbs to 12, including 2 children; aid arrives for over 3,000 injured

    Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan dmn

    Party policies cannot be implemented within Kerala's current governance framework, says CPM secretary Govindan

    Kerala: Viral video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Viral video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Politics over 'one nation, one election': Opposition dubs it 'impractical', 'classic Modi-Shah jumla'; BJP reacts snt

    Politics over 'one nation, one election': Oppn dubs it 'impractical', 'classic Modi-Shah jumla'; BJP reacts

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon