WATCH: Urvashi Rautela stuns in traditional Manipuri bridal attire at Global Fashion Festival 2024

At the Global Fashion Festival 2024, Urvashi Rautela made waves by showcasing the stunning traditional Manipuri bridal attire, specifically the exquisite 24K real gold Manipuri Potloi. Designed by the esteemed Manipuri designer Robert Naorem, her outfit celebrated the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of the Meitei community, elevating this iconic garment to international prominence.

The Essence of Manipuri Bridal Attire

The Manipuri bridal ensemble is distinguished by the potloi, a unique cylindrical skirt crafted from thick fibers and bamboo. It features a luxurious overlay of satin, richly adorned with intricate threadwork, sequins, and mirrors. The painstaking craftsmanship involved in creating the elaborate motifs along the skirt's hem can take days, highlighting the skill and dedication of the artisans.

Completing the look are traditional elements such as a decorative belt, a sheer veil, and a half-sleeved blouse. Brides often accessorize with layered necklaces and a striking headpiece known as the Kokgee Leiteng, which adds to the overall grandeur of the attire.

For this special occasion, Urvashi chose a vibrant red potloi embellished with delicate gold thread embroidery, a bold departure from the customary green blouse and white shawl typically worn by Manipuri brides. Her monochromatic red look, accentuated by the luxurious gold details, made a powerful fashion statement and captured the essence of traditional elegance.

Celebrating Northeastern Fashion

Robert Naorem is renowned for his commitment to promoting the traditional fashion of Northeast India. He has previously dressed various notable personalities in traditional Manipuri attire, including Sushmita Sen and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Urvashi’s appearance in the Manipuri bridal attire marks a significant milestone, as it introduces this culturally rich outfit to a global audience, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary fashion.

