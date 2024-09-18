Priyanka Chopra reveals SECRET behind her 'Namaste Pose' during Miss World 2000 pageant

Priyanka Chopra reflects on her Miss World 2000 experience and shares the secret behind her 'Namaste' pose while celebrating at a recent concert with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra recently experienced a touching moment at her husband Nick Jonas's concert at the O2 Arena in London on September 16. This iconic venue holds a special place in her heart, as it was where she was crowned Miss World in 2000, then known as the Millennium Dome. Now, 24 years later, Priyanka returned to the venue with her two-year-old daughter, Malti, making the occasion even more meaningful.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Priyanka recounted her memories from that historic night. She wrote, “I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18-year-old, excited, nervous, and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be.” She humorously recalled the challenges she faced that evening, including balancing on pencil heels and wearing a stunning Hemant Trivedi dress that didn’t quite cooperate due to nerves and body tape issues. “If you Google the pictures, you’ll see me doing a namaste in gratitude, but I was trying to keep my dress up,” she shared with a laugh.

Her post conveyed a deep sense of gratitude as she expressed how full-circle it felt to be back at the venue, now watching her husband perform alongside his brothers with her family by her side. “Life has been good. Gratitude,” she concluded.

Priyanka also shared adorable photos from the concert, including a sweet moment of her kissing Nick while little Malti playfully covered her eyes.

On the professional front, Priyanka has resumed shooting for the highly anticipated Season 2 of Citadel and is also awaiting the release of her Marathi production, Paani, directed by Adinath Kothare. With a busy schedule and a heart full of memories, Priyanka Chopra continues to shine both personally and professionally.

