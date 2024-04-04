Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe romantically dance to 'Just The Way You Are' on their sangeet night

    According to reports, Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe married in a private ceremony last month. 

    WATCH: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe romantically dance to 'Just The Way You Are' on their sangeet night RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Taapsee Pannu has been making news since she married Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony. However, the couple has yet to make a formal statement or publish wedding images. Despite this, their sangeet ceremony video has gone viral on social media. Taapsee looks lovely in her white sharara and is seen performing a romantic dance with Mathias Boe.

    The video

    A video circulating online shows Taapsee looking lovely in an embellished sharara outfit. The full-sleeved top featured feather embellishments. The bride and groom appear to be lost in love as they execute a beautiful duet dance to the song 'Just The Way You Are'. 

    Also read: Remembering Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan to Mahesh Bhatt, 4 actors she dated

    Taapsee Pannu's marriage

    Although nothing official has been confirmed from the couple's side. A source close to News 18 informed that Taapsee married last month and the wedding was held in Udaipur in a very small ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20 and the couple was adamant that they did not want any media attention on their special day. 

    About Mathias Boe

    Mathias Boe is a badminton player from Denmark and has won the gold medal at the 2015 European Games, two European championships in 2012 and 2017, and a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He played on Denmark's winning team at the 2016 Thomas Cup in Kunshan, China.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS osf

    Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS

    Taapsee Pannu's wedding video: Actress ditches lehenga, dances during bride entry-WATCH RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's wedding video: Actress ditches lehenga, dances during bride entry-WATCH

    'Silence 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and his team are on an mission to solve a murder RKK

    'Silence 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and his team are on an mission to solve a murder

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's hit film RBA

    Shaitaan on OTT: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where and when to watch R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's hit film

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH RBA

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins back with another 'naughty-bold' video on sex problem in men-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 4: Here's how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on April 4: Here's how much it costs in your city

    Cannot raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators Gourav Vallabh quits Congress

    BREAKING: 'Cannot raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators..' Gourav Vallabh quits Congress

    From DMart to Sun Pharma, 10 stocks to watch out for today

    From DMart to Sun Pharma, 10 stocks to watch out for today

    Disgusting vile sexist BJP slams Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala controversial remarks against Hema Malini

    'Disgusting, vile, sexist...' BJP slams Congress leader Surjewala's controversial jibe at Hema Malini (WATCH)

    Congress President Kharge complains of 'lack of discipline, being pushed around' on hot mic (WATCH)

    Oops! Congress President Kharge complains of 'lack of discipline, being pushed around' on hot mic (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon