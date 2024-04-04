Remembering Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan to Mahesh Bhatt, 4 actors she dated

On April 04, the world will be celebrating the late actress Praveen Babi's birth anniversary.

Parveen Babi was a prominent Indian actress known for her work in Bollywood during the 1970s and 1980s.

While she was a private person and details about her personal life were not widely publicized during her lifetime, there were several reported affairs and relationships that gained media attention.

Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi and actor Amitabh Bachchan starred together in several films and were rumored to have been romantically involved. However, both Bachchan and Babi never publicly confirmed these rumors.

Danny Denzongpa and Parveen Babi

There were rumors of a relationship between Parveen Babi and actor Danny Denzongpa. However, details about the extent of their relationship remain unclear.

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi was in a relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt during the early years of her career. Their relationship was tumultuous and reportedly ended due to various reasons, including Babi's struggles with mental health issues.

Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi was also romantically linked with actor Kabir Bedi. Their relationship was highly publicized and garnered media attention at the time.

