    Remembering Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan to Mahesh Bhatt, 4 actors she dated

    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    On April 04, the world will be celebrating the late actress Praveen Babi's birth anniversary. 

    article_image1

    Parveen Babi was a prominent Indian actress known for her work in Bollywood during the 1970s and 1980s.

    article_image2

    While she was a private person and details about her personal life were not widely publicized during her lifetime, there were several reported affairs and relationships that gained media attention.

    article_image3

    Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi

    Parveen Babi and actor Amitabh Bachchan starred together in several films and were rumored to have been romantically involved. However, both Bachchan and Babi never publicly confirmed these rumors.

    article_image4

    Danny Denzongpa and Parveen Babi

    There were rumors of a relationship between Parveen Babi and actor Danny Denzongpa. However, details about the extent of their relationship remain unclear.

    article_image5

    Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi

    Parveen Babi was in a relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt during the early years of her career. Their relationship was tumultuous and reportedly ended due to various reasons, including Babi's struggles with mental health issues.

    article_image6

    Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi

    Parveen Babi was also romantically linked with actor Kabir Bedi. Their relationship was highly publicized and garnered media attention at the time.
     

    Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' song gets featured on Oscars' Instagram page, Ranveer Singh reacts

    WATCH: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe romantically dance to 'Just The Way You Are' on their sangeet night

    Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS

    Taapsee Pannu's wedding video: Actress ditches lehenga, dances during bride entry-WATCH

    'Silence 2' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and his team are on an mission to solve a murder

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 20.4 crore, 18 criminal cases

    Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' song gets featured on Oscars' Instagram page, Ranveer Singh reacts

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts summer rains in 7 districts of the state today

    Karnataka: Man attempts suicide in front of High Court judge, sent to hospital

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 22 leaders from Chirag Paswan's LJP resign, say will back INDIA bloc

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

