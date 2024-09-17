Saif Ali Khan owns Rs 1200 crore, but can't give his children a penny

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his mark in South Indian cinema alongside Bollywood. He is making his South debut with the film Devara.
The film through which Saif is making his South debut, Devara, stars superstar Jr NTR as the lead hero. Janhvi Kapoor is the lead actress. The film will release on September 27.
Talking about Saif Ali Khan's property, as per reports, he owns assets worth 1200 crores. But Saif will not be able to transfer even a single rupee of his property to his children.
Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan has a 150-room palace in Pataudi, Haryana. Apart from this, he also has property in Bhopal. Saif inherited this property from his father.
According to reports, Saif Ali Khan's property comes under the Enemy Dispute Act of the Government of India. According to this, no one can stake claim to this property.
Saif Ali Khan's great-grandfather Hamidullah Khan did not make any will. This is the reason why if anyone claims it, then his family living in Pakistan can create a dispute.
It will be called Saif's misfortune that even after owning crores of property, he will not be able to pass it on to his children. Saif has 4 kids Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.
Saif Ali Khan started his acting career with the 1993 film Parampara, which flopped at the box office. He has acted in many movies like Aashiq Awara, Hum Tum, and Love Aaj Kal.