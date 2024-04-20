Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    (WATCH) Salman Khan in Dubai, enjoying Elnaaz Norouzi's belly dance amid death threats-see video

    Bollywood star Salman Khan was clicked enjoying a belly dance performance in Dubai just days after bullets were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments. The actor jetted off to Dubai on Friday morning amid tightened security.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was photographed in Dubai enjoying actress Elnaaz Norouzi's belly dance performance, only days after bullets were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra district. The actor took departed for Dubai on Sunday morning amid enhanced security.

    Salman is in Dubai to open a gym created with his 'Being Strong Fitness Equipment' line. In a video posted by Bollywood photographer Snehkumar Zala, Salman can enjoy Elnaaz's performance on 'Dilbar Arabic' with Danube Group founder Rizwan Sajan.

    Meanwhile, Salman posted the first update on his social media accounts since the shooting outside his residence. Salman's most recent tweet featured a video of him discussing an event held by Karate Combat that he will attend in Dubai on April 20. The actor took out to Dubai this morning. He came at the Mumbai airport in his armoured SUV, which he bought in 2023 for security reasons.

    Sharing the video on X, previously known as Twitter, Salman simply wrote, “Hope to see you tomorrow…” 

    “Just today I found out that the president of Karate Combat happens to be the same boy and his name is Asim,” Salman said, before introducing the man to his fans on the video.

    Salman Khan on the work front: 
    The long-awaited sequel to Salman Khan's smash film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is once again making news. A fresh update indicates that the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is complete and awaiting the superstar's approval. The revelation has undoubtedly piqued the interest of his followers, who anxiously anticipate further interesting developments.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
