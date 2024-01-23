WATCH- Saif Ali Khan gets discharged from hospital post tricep surgery; poses with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan, hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for a tricep surgery due to a filming injury, was discharged on January 23

On January 22, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent a tricep surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, a procedure necessitated by an injury sustained during the filming of his latest project. The news of his hospitalization raised concerns among his fans, who were eager for updates on his health.

Fortunately, a day after the surgery, on January 23, there is good news as Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital. Paparazzi captured moments of the actor leaving the medical facility, providing relief to his well-wishers.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read

In a video shared by photographers, Saif Ali Khan was seen sitting inside his white Defender, acknowledging the presence of the shutterbugs with a friendly wave and a reassuring smile. Though the car mirrors were rolled up, fans could catch a glimpse of the actor, alleviating concerns about his well-being.

ALSO READ: Video: Sai Pallavi looks stunning in traditional saree at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement-watch

The 'Cocktail' actor appeared in good spirits, sporting a gray t-shirt and black sunglasses as he left the hospital premises. This visual confirmation of his discharge has brought relief to his fans, assuring them that Saif Ali Khan is on the path to recovery after the tricep surgery.