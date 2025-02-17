'India's Got Latent' row: FIR registered against all individuals linked to the show

Maharashtra Cyber Cell files FIR against Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent" following controversial remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia. Authorities remove videos, summon 42 individuals, while Raina and Allahbadia apologize for offensive content.

Feb 17, 2025

After posting alleged controversial content, Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' has been under the radar of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.
As per the latest development, an FIR has been filed against all individuals associated with the 'India's Got Latent' show following Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive remarks in a recent episode that attracted widespread trolling and backlash.

Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, told ANI, "FIR has been registered against all members who played roles in all episodes of the show. Authorities had ordered the removal of all videos under investigation and mandated the deactivation of the show's account until the inquiry concludes. Cyber officials initially took down the first controversial video and later directed comedian Samay Raina to remove all content related to the case."
A total of 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, have been summoned for questioning in connection with the matter so far, according to Yadav.

Among those accused at this stage are Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements have already been recorded from key figures, including Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Cyber unit summoned Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the obscene remarks made during the India Got Latent show.

India's Got Latent is a roast show hosted by comic Samay Raina. Celebrities who have attended the show as guests include actor Rakhi Sawant, comic Bharti Singh, influencer Uorfi Javed and former Roadies anchor Raghu Ram.
The Raina hosted show 'India's Got Latent' got embroiled in controversy over comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.
Following a massive backlash, a formal complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of 'India's Got Latent

'Samay later took to his Instagram Stories to share a statement, stating that he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities. He also added that his only intention was to entertain people. "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Samay wrote on his Instagram Story.

After the backlash, Ranveer also offered an apology and said he "shouldn't have said what he said".

In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.
He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.
"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.
He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

