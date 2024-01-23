Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read

The success of "Jailer," which grossed over Rs 600 crores globally, was notable in Kerala as well. Mohanlal and Vinayakan played vital roles in contributing to the film's success in the region.

The Tamil movie "Jailer" emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in Tamil cinema last year. The movie was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film's success was also attributed to the significant guest roles played by Mohanlal and Shivrajkumar, along with Vinayakan's impactful portrayal of the villain. Nelson had hinted at the possibility of a sequel, and the confirmation came from the crew later on. Recent reports now indicate that Nelson has initiated the scriptwriting process for the second part of the film.

The climax of Jailer was Rajini's Muthuvel Pandian eliminating Varman played by Vinayakan. According to reports, Jailer 2 will be revenge against Muthuvel Pandyan by Varman's loyalists. Another interesting information is that Nayanthara may also be a part of this film. Nelson made his directorial debut with Nayanthara's film Kolama Kokila. There are reports that Nayanthara will appear in Jailer 2 as Kokila in the film.

If the reports are accurate, "Jailer 2" would mark Nayanthara's sixth collaboration with Rajinikanth. With Nayanthara's involvement, some Tamil film enthusiasts are speculating that Nelson Dilipkumar might be in the process of creating a cinematic universe, often referred to as the "Nelson Cinematic Universe." Meanwhile, fans of Mohanlal are eagerly awaiting confirmation about whether his character Mathew will be featured in "Jailer 2."

The success of "Jailer," which grossed over Rs 600 crores globally, was notable in Kerala as well. Mohanlal and Vinayakan played vital roles in contributing to the film's success in the region. The anticipation for the sequel is high, and fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and which characters will be part of this cinematic journey.