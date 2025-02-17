India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahabadia gets fresh summons by Maharashtra cops ​​to appear on Feb 24

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, who is facing backlash for his 'obscene' comments on the India's Got Latent show, has been issued a fresh summons by the Maharashtra Police. He has been asked to appear before the police on February 24 in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Famous YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, who is facing backlash for his 'obscene' comments on the 'India's Got Latent' show, has been issued a fresh summons by the Maharashtra Police. He has been asked to appear before the police on February 24 in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Additionally, the National Commission for Women (NCW) too has set a new hearing date for Allahabadia and other public figures, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and others, after they failed to appear for their scheduled hearing on February 17.

The NCW had summoned these content creators to attend the hearing in person, but several of them, including Allahabadia, cited concerns over personal safety, prior travel commitments, and other logistical issues.

Allahabadia, citing death threats, requested a three-week postponement, prompting the NCW to reschedule his hearing for March 6, 2025.

Apoorva Mukhija, also citing safety concerns, requested to appear virtually until conditions stabilise and her hearing was also moved to March 6.

Raina, currently in the US for a pre-planned tour, assured the NCW of his availability upon return, with his hearing now scheduled for March 11.

Singh, who is on tour in Paris, will return by March 10, and his hearing has been set for March 11 as well.

Chanchlani, whose lawyer appeared on his behalf due to illness, was granted a rescheduled hearing for March 6. Meanwhile, Poojari and Bothra did not respond to the summons, drawing criticism from the NCW, which has reissued their summons.

The controversy surrounding the show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, began when Ranveer Allahabadia made a controversial remark to a contestant, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

