KIIT University suicide case: Nepal opposition students' union demand diplomatic action

The All Nepal National Independent Student Unions' (Revolutionary), the student wing of opposition Maoist Center has called for heightened diplomatic efforts regarding the death of a Nepali student in KIIT, India.

The All Nepal National Independent Student Unions' (Revolutionary), the student wing of opposition Maoist Center has called for heightened diplomatic efforts regarding the death of a Nepali student in KIIT, India.

Issuing a press release, ANNISU (R) expressed deep concern and strong condemnation over the incident at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), where Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student from Nepal, was reportedly harassed, leading to suicide.

"We are even more alarmed by reports that Nepali students at KIIT are facing severe violence and intimidation. Several students have stated that the university administration has threatened, assaulted, and forced them to leave the institution. Rather than addressing the issue and ensuring justice, KIIT authorities have ordered Nepali students to vacate the hostel, displaying a disturbing lack of empathy and responsibility. This appalling and unjust treatment puts the safety and well-being of Nepali students at serious risk," the release read.

The opposition student union called on the Government of Nepal to "must engage in high-level diplomatic efforts with India to ensure a fair investigation and strengthen the embassy's responsibility to protect students abroad."

Furthermore, the student union also urged Nepal to take immediate action to safeguard Nepali students at KIIT and implement policies ensuring the safety of Nepali students abroad, with universities held accountable for security within campuses and hostels.

"The victim's family must receive appropriate justice and compensation, and those responsible must face legal action. A joint independent investigation committee, comprising representatives from the Governments of Nepal and India, must conduct a thorough, impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident," the student union further demanded.

A third-year BTech student from Nepal, died by suicide in her hostel roomate KIIT on February 16.

Following the death, students particularly of Nepali origin took to the street demanding arrest of the boy responsible for abusing of the girl leading to her suicide.

Earlier in the afternoon, more than 500 Nepali students enrolled in the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) were forced to leave the campus in Bhubaneswar. The private institution in the state of Odisha, announced sine-die for all Nepali students sending bus-loads of Nepali students at Cuttack Railway Station, 30km from the institute.

A notice issued by KIIT says, "The university is closed sine die for all the international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on February 17, 2025."

Students stated that they were visibly distressed and anxious as they don't have necessary tickets to return home. Some even claimed that they were preparing for examinations which are set to start from the last week of February.

Later in the evening, the institution retracted its decision and called back the students.

Latest Videos