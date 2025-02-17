Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan all-rounder Nabi hints at continuing in ODIs following mega event

Back in 2009, a 24-year-old Mohammad Nabi was part of Afghanistan's first-ever ODI playing XI. Now, at 40, the veteran all-rounder is preparing to represent his country in their maiden Champions Trophy campaign.

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder hinted that he will not retire from the ODI format following the team's debut in the ICC Champions Trophy, saying that he will play fewer matches in the format to help youngsters out in building their experience but everything going ahead is dependent on fitness.

Back in 2009, a 24-year-old Mohammad Nabi was part of Afghanistan's first-ever ODI playing XI. Now, at 40, the veteran all-rounder is preparing to represent his country in their maiden Champions Trophy campaign.

Despite his age, Nabi has no plans of calling it quits any time soon and remains eager to continue playing for the national team.

"I am still thinking (about the future). These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience," Nabi emphasized as quoted by ICC.

"I have discussed with the senior players and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we will see. It will depend on my fitness," he concluded.

Fresh off winning the Bangladesh Premier League with Fortune Barishal, Nabi is a key member of Afghanistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The all-rounder believes the confidence from his recent outings add to his positive state of mind going into the upcoming tournament.

"The preparations for the Champions Trophy have been good," Nabi said.

"I did three sessions with the national team in Abu Dhabi so I am in good shape. Winning the BPL gave me more confidence, from a tough position in the final. In the whole tournament, we did really well and my performances were good as well, bowling and also batting, I helped finish the job in four or five matches," he explained.

While Nabi brings in a wealth of experience, the Afghan lineup for the Champions Trophy is also equipped with fresh faces ready to make a mark on the big stage.

Among them, 20-year-old spinner Nangialai Kharoti has earned a strong backing from Nabi.

"He is a youngster, who has been doing really well over the last two years. He is a very good spinner but he is a good fielder as well. He bowled really well against South Africa and Ireland in Sharjah. Hopefully he can get some more wickets in the Champions Trophy, it would be good for the team," added the veteran.

Kharoti adds to the fierce spin unit of Afghanistan led by the inimitable Rashid Khan, who recently surpassed Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

Nabi showered praises on the Afghan leggie, highlighted some of the key traits that make him special.

"He is the greatest bowler in the world in T20 and Inshallah, he will have 1000 wickets soon! He's still young, still energetic and still has a hunger for more wickets." Nabi said.

"On the pitch, he is aggressive and will fight every ball, he brings extra energy. Off the pitch, he is a very normal person who enjoys every moment away from cricket," Nabi signed off.

Afghanistan, slotted in Group B, will kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi.

Latest Videos