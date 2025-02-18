Sara Tendulkar's brand associations and business ventures– Check Here

Entertainment
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is frequently in the news and discussed on social media.
Sara Tendulkar's beauty rivals that of Bollywood actresses, often surpassing their glamorous style.
Sara Tendulkar, an entrepreneur, runs her own online store and is associated with several companies.
Sara Tendulkar's online store, 'Sara Tendulkar Shop,' sells planners and diaries.
Sara Tendulkar is the brand ambassador for Laneige and a director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.
Sara Tendulkar began her modeling career with Ajio Luxe in 2021 and has participated in fashion shows.
Sara Tendulkar actively shares photos and videos on her social media platforms.
Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow show CANCELLED: Here’s what happened
Akshaye Khanna’s success in Bollywood: From Chhaava to iconic roles
Sanjay Dutt to Ranveer Singh: 5 Celebs thriving in the liquor business
Chhaava to Kesari: Top 6 highest opening day Bollywood Historical hits