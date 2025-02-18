Entertainment

Sara Tendulkar's brand associations and business ventures– Check Here

Image credits: insta/saratendulkar

Sara Tendulkar in the Spotlight

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is frequently in the news and discussed on social media.

A Paragon of Beauty

Sara Tendulkar's beauty rivals that of Bollywood actresses, often surpassing their glamorous style.

Sara's Own Online Store

Sara Tendulkar, an entrepreneur, runs her own online store and is associated with several companies.

Sara's Shop Name

Sara Tendulkar's online store, 'Sara Tendulkar Shop,' sells planners and diaries.

Sara's Brand Ambassadorship

Sara Tendulkar is the brand ambassador for Laneige and a director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Sara's Modeling Career

Sara Tendulkar began her modeling career with Ajio Luxe in 2021 and has participated in fashion shows.

Active on Social Media

Sara Tendulkar actively shares photos and videos on her social media platforms.

Anubhav Bassi's Lucknow show CANCELLED: Here’s what happened

Akshaye Khanna’s success in Bollywood: From Chhaava to iconic roles

Sanjay Dutt to Ranveer Singh: 5 Celebs thriving in the liquor business

Chhaava to Kesari: Top 6 highest opening day Bollywood Historical hits