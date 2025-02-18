NBA All Stars 2025: Top 3 moments from the star-studded week that left fans in awe

Let's look at some of these top moments from the NBA All Stars 2025 tournaments and solo competitions.

NBA All Stars 2025: The All-Star week has come to a conclusion, as Team Shaq, as expected, came out victorious. However, there were quite some moments that resulted in massive applause around the Chase Center in San Francisco. Some were unexpected moments that stunned fans. Let's look at some of these top moments.

#3 Fan beats Damian Lilliard

In a bucket competition with a monetary prize of $100,000, a fan went on to do the unthinkable. Widely known YouTuber Mr. Beast held the competition, in which fans had to get a bucket from half-court. Damian Lilliard kept getting buckets from half-court, while fans had to land just one shot to win it all.

Then came Jaren Barajas. The fan at first missed many buckets. This led to big shots like Shaq, and Kenny Smith giving him advice. And the advice worked for Barajas. Sudden rush of confidence and Jaren Barajas hit a perfect half-court shot leading to winning $100,000. This not only shocked the fans but also the all-star players that were watching from the sidelines.

#2 Steph Curry wins NBA All Star 2025 MVP

Steph Curry rose to the occasion and that too among the best. The baby-faced assassin in his all-star games this weekend landed threes after threes that closed games quickly for Team Shaq. Steph Curry also took shots from beyond the three-point line thus effectively delivering from half-court as well. All in all, Steph Curry won the NBA All-Star 2025 MVP proving why he's still regarded as one of the best ever.

#1 Mac McClung’s slam dunk contest

Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic stole the show at the NBA All-Star 2025 Slam Dunk Contest. He unseated not only fans from their chairs but also other legends and top active players from the pro league. Mac McClung went on to dunk after jumping in the presence of a car. He made one of the toughest dunks, setting the tone for the NBA all-star games ahead.

