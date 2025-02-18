NBA All Stars 2025: Top 3 moments from the star-studded week that left fans in awe

Let's look at some of these top moments from the NBA All Stars 2025 tournaments and solo competitions.

NBA All Stars 2025: Top 3 moments from the star-studded week that left fans in awe
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

NBA All Stars 2025: The All-Star week has come to a conclusion, as Team Shaq, as expected, came out victorious. However, there were quite some moments that resulted in massive applause around the Chase Center in San Francisco. Some were unexpected moments that stunned fans. Let's look at some of these top moments.

#3 Fan beats Damian Lilliard

In a bucket competition with a monetary prize of $100,000, a fan went on to do the unthinkable. Widely known YouTuber Mr. Beast held the competition, in which fans had to get a bucket from half-court. Damian Lilliard kept getting buckets from half-court, while fans had to land just one shot to win it all.

Then came Jaren Barajas. The fan at first missed many buckets. This led to big shots like Shaq, and Kenny Smith giving him advice. And the advice worked for Barajas. Sudden rush of confidence and Jaren Barajas hit a perfect half-court shot leading to winning $100,000. This not only shocked the fans but also the all-star players that were watching from the sidelines.

Also Read: NBA 2024-25 MVP: Three players who are in prime contention for the title

#2 Steph Curry wins NBA All Star 2025 MVP

Steph Curry rose to the occasion and that too among the best. The baby-faced assassin in his all-star games this weekend landed threes after threes that closed games quickly for Team Shaq. Steph Curry also took shots from beyond the three-point line thus effectively delivering from half-court as well. All in all, Steph Curry won the NBA All-Star 2025 MVP proving why he's still regarded as one of the best ever.

#1 Mac McClung’s slam dunk contest

Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic stole the show at the NBA All-Star 2025 Slam Dunk Contest. He unseated not only fans from their chairs but also other legends and top active players from the pro league. Mac McClung went on to dunk after jumping in the presence of a car. He made one of the toughest dunks, setting the tone for the NBA all-star games ahead.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WPL 2025: New LED bail rule implemented after run-out controversy in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

WPL 2025: New LED bail rule implemented after run-out controversy in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

WWE : Three costly mistakes by Triple H since taking over the pro Wrestling company

WWE: Three costly mistakes by Triple H since taking over the pro Wrestling company

NBA Draft 2025: Top NCAA prospects poised to headline this year's draft

NBA Draft 2025: Top NCAA prospects poised to headline this year's draft

Champions Trophy 2025: Afganistan all-rounder Nabi hints at continuing in ODIs following mega event snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan all-rounder Nabi hints at continuing in ODIs following mega event

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Throwback when Hardik Pandya's fighting 76-run knock went in vain in 2017 final HRD

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Throwback when Hardik Pandya's fighting 76-run knock went in vain in 2017 final

Recent Stories

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025 NTI

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum anr

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online NTI

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

indias got latent row ranveer allahbadia ignoring summons mumbai guwahati police confirm no contact anr

'India’s Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia ignoring summons? Mumbai, Guwahati Police confirm no contact

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind MEG

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon