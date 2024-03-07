Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Asha Bhosle sings 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' for Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    During her visit with Union Minister Amit Shah, renowned Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle sang three songs for him. A video featuring Asha Bhosale went viral where she is seen performing one of her most famous songs, Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar, from the film Hum Dono.

    Watch Asha Bhosle sings 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' for Union Home Minister Amit Shah RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the pictorial biography book of Maharashtra Bhushan and famed vocalist Asha Bhosle today at the Sahyadri Guest House. Ashish Shelar, President of the BJP Mumbai, and Asha Bhosle attended the event. 

    Asha Bhosle's photos by famous photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha were published in the book "Best of Asha" on the initiative of Mumbai BJP President MLA Ashish Shelar and in partnership with Valuable Group.

    During her visit with Union Minister Amit Shah, renowned singer Asha Bhosale sang three songs for him. First, Asha Ji-sang a Bengali song for him. In the footage, they can be seen seated on a sofa, with Amita Shah beaming back at Asha Bhosale. 

    Also Read: Anupam Kher turns 69: 'Baby' to 'The Kashmir Files', 6 best movies

    Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosale may also be seen performing one of her best-known songs, Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar, from the film Hum Dono. In addition to performing for the Home Minister, Asha Bhosle sang a Gujarati song for Amit Shah. The BJP leader was delighted when he heard this because it was his mother language. 

    Also Read: Gal Gadot shares first picture of her 4th baby; actress says pregnancy was not easy for her

    The book was published this morning at Sahyadri Guest Planet in the company of Asha Bhosle and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Mumbai. Mumbai BJP President Advocate Ashish Shelar, his wife Advocate Pratima Shelar, and Janai Bhosale attended the ceremony. 

    The priceless material has been well organised, with around 42 distinct images and recollections of that event. Amey Hete, Ankit Hete, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevangani, book designer Nutan Aajgaonkar, and others were present for the launch.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thankamani REVIEW: Is Dileep's crime thriller worth watching? Movie is based on real-life incident RBA

    Thankamani REVIEW: Is Dileep's crime thriller worth watching? Movie is based on real-life incident

    Women Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th RBA

    Women's Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th

    Randeep Hooda talks about 'Manipur tension' and 'no internet' during his marriage to Lin Laishram RBA

    Randeep Hooda talks about 'Manipur tension' and 'no internet' during his marriage to Lin Laishram

    Gal Gadot shares first picture of her 4th baby; actress says pregnancy was not easy for her RBA

    Gal Gadot shares first picture of her 4th baby; actress says pregnancy was not easy for her

    Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy visit Tirumala temple, shares update about Prabhas starrer Spirit [WATCH] NIR

    Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy visit Tirumala temple, shares update about Prabhas starrer Spirit [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Ahead of trial, documents related to Abhimanyu murder case go missing from court anr

    Kerala: Ahead of trial, documents related to Abhimanyu murder case go missing from court

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates India's largest PMAY housing project in Dibrugarh AJR

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates India's largest PMAY housing project in Dibrugarh

    Delhi court isssues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case AJR

    Delhi court isssues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case

    Thankamani REVIEW: Is Dileep's crime thriller worth watching? Movie is based on real-life incident RBA

    Thankamani REVIEW: Is Dileep's crime thriller worth watching? Movie is based on real-life incident

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon