    Gal Gadot shares first picture of her 4th baby; actress says pregnancy was not easy for her

    Gal Gadot has recently had her fourth child, a girl. The Wonder Woman actress shared the first photo. adot’s news comes as a big surprise for fans as it was not known that she was even pregnant in the first place.

    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    Gal Gadot shocked everyone by revealing she has had her fourth baby. On Wednesday, March 6, the Wonder Woman actress announced the birth of her fourth daughter on Instagram. The 38-year-old actress posted a photo of her baby daughter in the hospital and mentioned that her pregnancy had been difficult. Gadot's announcement surprised people because it was not generally known that she was pregnant in the first place.

    “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. ‍♀️‍♀️ daddy is pretty cool too ❤️,” Gal Gadot wrote as she shared a picture in which she was resting in the hospital bed while cuddling her newborn.

    A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

    Vin Diesel took to the comments space to react to the news. He dropped a folded hands emoji. Meanwhile, Lily Collins wrote, “Ahhhhh congratulations!!!” Gal Gadot is married to Jaron Varsano. The pair tied the wedding in 2008. Alma, the couple's first daughter, was born in 2011, followed by Maya in 2017, and Daniella in 2021.

    Talking about motherhood with Vogue Hong Kong in 2022, the actress said, “The biggest thing that changed in my life since I became a mother 11 years ago, was learning that it’s not just about me. I’m not the most important thing in the world. They are. And there’s something just simply healthy about the fact that it’s not all about you.”

    Also Read: Women's Day 2024: Bollywood films based on women empowerment

    “It puts everything in perspective. And you love, like you’ve never loved before. They’re everything to me, I’ll do anything for them,” she added.

