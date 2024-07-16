Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Kirtan in London, chant 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram'

    Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were photographed at a prayer meeting in London, amid speculations that they are relocating to the UK.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    A new video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from the UK has leaked online, sparking speculation that they are relocating to London. Anushka and Virat were spotted visiting a prayer meeting in the UK city over the weekend. In the video, Virat and Anushka submitted to the heavenly energy present in the room. At one point, Virat was spotted praying with his hands folded.

    The duo was also spotted shouting 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram' alongside other devotees. Virat and Anushka kept a quiet profile at the gathering. Virat donned a casual shirt, glasses, and a hat. Anushka was also spotted sporting a basic shirt. 

    Also Read: Aman Preet Singh and others arrested with cocaine worth Rs 2 crore

    The video emerged amid rumours that Virat and Anushka are building a new love nest in London. Fans suspect that they might be shifting to the UK after they’ve been noticed to have been spending more time in the country. In 2023, Virat took a break and spent time with Anushka in London. A viral photo showed them outside a restaurant, and Virat was later seen with Vamika at another London restaurant shortly after Akaay’s birth was announced.

    The video surfaced amid speculation that Virat and Anushka are establishing a new love nest in London. Fans assume they are relocating to the United Kingdom after being observed spending more time there.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif turns 41: Know net worth, assets, income resources

    Anushka Sharma allegedly spent several months of her pregnancy in London, out of the spotlight. This gave rise to the myth that Akaay was born in London. Fans believe Anushka and Virat are establishing a new home in London and may relocate permanently once Virat quits from all forms. The former Indian skipper has declared his retirement from the International Twenty20 competition.

    Virat and Anushka have not responded to the reports yet. Anushka Sharma's next film project is Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film also marks her return to filmmaking after six years. 

    Spirituality has been the strength...', Samantha Ruth Prabhu on coping with divorce with Naga Chaitanya; Read ATG

    Katrina Kaif in Mangalore: Actress visits Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala; pic goes viral RBA

    Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in drugs case RKK

    Creamy rabri to cool lassi, a look into Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cuisine menu RKK

    Vicky Kaushal responds to 'Bad Newz' criticism over Triptii Dimri's character engaging with 2 men RKK

    Bengaluru metro creates record with eight lakh daily passengers Rs twenty five crore revenue in ten days vkp

    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad anr

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 16: Price of 10 gm FALLS; Check here ATG

    Chennai Gold Rate July 16, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Bihar: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga anr

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

