WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy Kirtan in London, chant 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were photographed at a prayer meeting in London, amid speculations that they are relocating to the UK.

A new video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from the UK has leaked online, sparking speculation that they are relocating to London. Anushka and Virat were spotted visiting a prayer meeting in the UK city over the weekend. In the video, Virat and Anushka submitted to the heavenly energy present in the room. At one point, Virat was spotted praying with his hands folded.

The duo was also spotted shouting 'Shree Ram, Jai Ram' alongside other devotees. Virat and Anushka kept a quiet profile at the gathering. Virat donned a casual shirt, glasses, and a hat. Anushka was also spotted sporting a basic shirt.

Bhagwan naam mein magan apne king virat kohli.. the reason for his new found maturity and focus.. pic.twitter.com/TAO07sAus8 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 15, 2024

The video emerged amid rumours that Virat and Anushka are building a new love nest in London. Fans suspect that they might be shifting to the UK after they’ve been noticed to have been spending more time in the country. In 2023, Virat took a break and spent time with Anushka in London. A viral photo showed them outside a restaurant, and Virat was later seen with Vamika at another London restaurant shortly after Akaay’s birth was announced.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at ISKCON temple, London 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/eFhOAlKLXm — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 10, 2024

Anushka Sharma allegedly spent several months of her pregnancy in London, out of the spotlight. This gave rise to the myth that Akaay was born in London. Fans believe Anushka and Virat are establishing a new home in London and may relocate permanently once Virat quits from all forms. The former Indian skipper has declared his retirement from the International Twenty20 competition.

Virat and Anushka have not responded to the reports yet. Anushka Sharma's next film project is Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film also marks her return to filmmaking after six years.

