Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA Awards 2024? Check out event's date, venue and more!

Shah Rukh Khan has a fanbase worldwide and he is applauded not only for his acting but also for his humble nature and his exceptional hosting abilities, as he has already led various shows and award ceremonies, impressing everyone with his elegance and charisma. There is great news for all those who appreciate seeing SRK as a host. Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards and the Swades have been closely affiliated with IIFA since its start in the 2000s, thus his return as host is highly anticipated. Fans of both the actor and the award ceremony can expect an unforgettable experience as he takes center stage once more.

This year's IIFA 2024 Awards will take place on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. The organizers issued an official press statement referring to Shah Rukh Khan as one of their famous pillars. The press release states, "Throughout the years, the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' has transcended mere participation in the IIFA Awards, emerging as one of its most iconic pillars. His services have helped to develop IIFA into a global event that celebrates Indian cinema. His legacy at IIFA is defined by exceptional performances, outstanding remarks, and a steadfast presence that has propelled the event to new heights. His hosting is set to be a highlight of the event, with his signature humor and cutting wit."

It will be interesting to watch which prize Shah Rukh Khan receives this year, especially after his outstanding performances in 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in Sujay Ghosh's King, an action-packed spy thriller. The film will star SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, in the prominent role. It will be her first theatrical film and according to reports, Abhishek Bachchan would play the villain.

