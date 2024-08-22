Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hidden meanings in TVK's flag and anthem: Deep dive into Vijay's political message

    The TVK flag, with its striking red and yellow bands, carries symbolic weight. The alternating red and yellow colors, with red at the top and bottom and yellow in the middle, are more than just aesthetic choices.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Tamil actor Vijay on Thursday (August 22) took a significant step in his political journey by unveiling the flag and anthem of his new political outfit, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), at a ceremony held at the party's secretariat in Panaiyur near Chennai. The event not only marked the formal launch of the party's symbols but also highlighted the deeper meanings embedded in them, reflecting Vijay's vision for Tamil Nadu.

    The TVK flag, with its striking red and yellow bands, carries symbolic weight. The alternating red and yellow colors, with red at the top and bottom and yellow in the middle, are more than just aesthetic choices. The flag also features two elephants flanking a Vaagai flower, a nod to ancient Tamil warriors who donned garlands of Vaagai flowers as emblems of victory. This design suggests a deep connection to Tamil heritage.

    The 4.27-minute anthem video, composed by Thaman and penned by Vivek, is rich with imagery and symbolism. The video opens with a powerful visual of two 'white' elephants clashing with two 'dark-skinned' elephants controlled by 'mahouts,' culminating in a leader—presumably Vijay—hoisting the TVK flag. This imagery is loaded with metaphors, possibly alluding to the political battles ahead and the triumph of righteousness.

    The video doesn't stop at showcasing the flag. It also ties the flag's colors and symbols to everyday Tamil life. A Jallikattu bull, its horns painted in TVK's colors, symbolizes Tamil pride and resilience.

    The anthem's lyrics further delve into the symbolism, describing how the flag's red represents blood, the elephants stand for strength, and yellow signifies decoration, while blue and green hint at spiritual and natural elements.

    Notably, the anthem video pays homage to iconic Tamil leaders by featuring silhouettes of MGR, Kamarajar, and Vijay himself, linking TVK to a legacy of leadership. The lyrics, "Tamizhan kodi parakkudu, Thalaivan yugam porakkudu, Moondrezhuthu mandhiratha meendum kaalam olikkidu," translate to "The Tamil flag is flying, the era of a leader is born, the three-letter mantra is being heard," suggesting the dawn of a new leadership era.

    The anthem's narrative projects Vijay as a leader who promises a corruption-free government, aligning with the desires of the common Tamilian for a just and transparent administration. The call to Tamilians to thrive and move forward with "untainted hands" reinforces Vijay's political message of integrity and progress.

