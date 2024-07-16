Katrina Kaif turns 41: Know net worth, assets, income resources

Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, despite being an outsider, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Here's a break down to her net worth, assets, annual income and more
Katrina Kaif's net worth is estimated to be Rs 224 crore, largely driven by her movie fees. As one of highest-paid actresses of B-town, she charges between Rs 10-12 crore per film
The actress's monthly income is approximately Rs 3 crore, while her annual earnings amount to around Rs 30 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia
At 40, Katrina endorses top-tier brands like Lakmé, L’Oreal, and Slice. For each brand endorsement, she commands a fee of Rs 6-7 crore, highlighting her influential status
With nearly 80 million followers on social media, Katrina charges between Rs 72.8 lakh to Rs 1 crore for each promotional post, according to HT
Katrina's cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty, launched in collaboration with Nykaa, achieved an annualized (GMV) of over Rs 100 crore within three years as reported by forbes
Katrina owns a 3 BHK apartment in Bandra worth Rs 8.20 crore, a property in Lokhandwala valued at Rs 17 crore. She resides in a 4-BHK penthouse in Bandra with Vicky Kaushal
Adding to her impressive real estate portfolio, Katrina owns a bungalow in London worth Rs 7 crore. This international property highlights her substantial investments