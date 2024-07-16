Entertainment

Katrina Kaif turns 41: Know net worth, assets, income resources

Katrina Kaif, despite being an outsider, is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Here's a break down to her net worth, assets, annual income and more

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Net Worth of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's net worth is estimated to be Rs 224 crore, largely driven by her movie fees. As one of highest-paid actresses of B-town, she charges between Rs 10-12 crore per film

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Monthly and Annual Income

The actress's monthly income is approximately Rs 3 crore, while her annual earnings amount to around Rs 30 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Brand Endorsements

At 40, Katrina endorses top-tier brands like Lakmé, L’Oreal, and Slice. For each brand endorsement, she commands a fee of Rs 6-7 crore, highlighting her influential status

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Social Media Earnings

With nearly 80 million followers on social media, Katrina charges between Rs 72.8 lakh to Rs 1 crore for each promotional post, according to HT

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Katrina's cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty, launched in collaboration with Nykaa, achieved an annualized (GMV) of over Rs 100 crore within three years as reported by forbes

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Real Estate Investments

Katrina owns a 3 BHK apartment in Bandra worth Rs 8.20 crore, a property in Lokhandwala valued at Rs 17 crore. She resides in a 4-BHK penthouse in Bandra with Vicky Kaushal
 

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

London Bungalow

Adding to her impressive real estate portfolio, Katrina owns a bungalow in London worth Rs 7 crore. This international property highlights her substantial investments

Image credits: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
