Aman Preet Singh and others arrested with cocaine worth Rs 2 crore

Aman Preet Singh's arrest

On July 15, 2024, Aman Preet Singh, the brother of actor Rakul Preet Singh was detained in a drug bust in Hyderabad.

Cocaine

The authorities seized 199 grams of cocaine, worth 2 crore. 

The raid

The operation encompassed many agencies, resulting in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of incriminating evidence.

The operation

Telangana police raided a flat in Hydershakotla and recovered 199 grams of cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh, two passports, two bikes, ten cell phones, and other incriminating material.

Arrested names

Aman Preet Singh, Kishan Rathi, Aniketh Reddy, Yashwanth, Rohith, Sri Charan, Prasad, Hemanth, Nikhil Dhawan, Madhusudhan, Raghu, Krishnam Raju, and Venkat were arrested.

Consuming cocaine

Out of them, five were apprehended after they tested positive for cocaine.

