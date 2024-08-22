Ban on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'? Gurdwara Committee claims film deliberately character assassinates Sikhs

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have called for an immediate ban on the film 'Emergency', stating it attempts to "character assassinate" Sikhs by fabricating a narrative against them.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' has run into serious problems just days before its release. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht have called for an immediate ban on the film, stating it attempts to "character assassinate" Sikhs by fabricating a narrative against them. On Wednesday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami addressed a press conference, requesting an FIR against Ranaut and expressing opposition to the film. He stated that there have been numerous occasions in the past where Sikh sensibilities have been damaged as a result of the community's depiction in films. Seeking a ban on the picture, he labeled the Central Board of Picture Certification (CBFC) as 'biased' and advocated for the inclusion of Sikh members on the censor board.

However, Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, alleged that the film has deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy. He claimed that the movie disrespects the community and accused Kangana of "deliberately character assassinating" Sikhs. He told CNN that the community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut's film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community's martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

About 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021 but then emphasized that, while it is a political drama, it is not an Indira Gandhi biopic. The actress not only plays the lead in the film but also directs it. In addition to Kangana, Emergency stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas Talpade will represent Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with Anupam Kher portraying Jayaprakash Narayan. Satish Kaushik, the late actor, will also appear as Jagjivan Ram, India's former Deputy Prime Minister. Emergency has been postponed several times and is set to visit theaters on September 6, 2024.

The trailer

