Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manoj Bajpayee sells his high-rise apartment in Mumbai for whopping THIS much; check out price here

    Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, have recently made headlines by selling a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for Rs 9 crore

    Manoj Bajpayee sells his high-rise apartment in Mumbai for whooping THIS much; check out price here ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, are in the spotlight following their recent real estate deal. They have sold a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s prestigious Mahalaxmi area for Rs 9 crore. This high-rise apartment, located on the 47th floor of a new development, covers 1,247 square feet and includes two dedicated parking spots. The transaction, concluded on August 16, involved a substantial stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. The Bajpayees had initially bought the apartment in April 2013 for Rs 6.40 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 32 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

    According to Bollywood Hungama, the apartment is part of Minerva Towers, a luxury project by Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions. This tower offers spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments with views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Race Course. The development is strategically located near key business areas like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, and features top-of-the-line amenities such as a large swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, spa, and gardens.

    Following this sale, Manoj Bajpayee has expanded his investment portfolio. He has recently invested Rs 32 crore in four office units located in Oshiwara, Mumbai. These office spaces, situated in the Signature Building on Veera Desai Road, were registered on October 4, 2023. Reports suggest that Bajpayee paid under Rs 2 crore in stamp duty for these properties.

    ALSO READ: Dhoom 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor being considered for villain's role for popular franchise? Know here

    In addition to the Mahalaxmi apartment sale, Manoj and Shabana had previously acquired a luxury property in 2021—a house worth Rs 4 crore in Oberoi Springs, Andheri, Mumbai. On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently working on the third season of The Family Man for Amazon Prime.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ban on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'? Gurdwara Committee claims film deliberately character assassinates Sikhs RKK

    Ban on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'? Gurdwara Committee claims film deliberately character assassinates Sikhs

    Hidden meanings in TVK's flag and anthem: Deep dive into Vijay's political message AJR

    Hidden meanings in TVK's flag and anthem: Deep dive into Vijay's political message

    Thalapathy Vijay unveiled flag, song of newly founded political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) [WATCH] ATG

    Thalapathy Vijay unveiled flag, song of newly founded political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) [WATCH]

    Chiranjeevi 69th birthday: Actor begins day with Tirumala darshan; fans start celebration [WATCH] ATG

    Chiranjeevi turns 69: Actor begins day with Tirumala darshan; fans start celebration [WATCH]

    Dhoom 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor being considered for villain's role for popular franchise? Know here ATG

    Dhoom 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor being considered for villain's role for popular franchise? Know here

    Recent Stories

    Ban on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'? Gurdwara Committee claims film deliberately character assassinates Sikhs RKK

    Ban on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'? Gurdwara Committee claims film deliberately character assassinates Sikhs

    Hidden meanings in TVK's flag and anthem: Deep dive into Vijay's political message AJR

    Hidden meanings in TVK's flag and anthem: Deep dive into Vijay's political message

    Flood situation in Bangladesh not due to water release from Indian dam: MEA vkp

    Flood situation in Bangladesh not due to water release from Indian dam: MEA

    WhatsApp to replace phone numbers with usernames for better privacy? Check details gcw

    WhatsApp to replace phone numbers with usernames for better privacy? Check details

    Nagaland state lottery August 22, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 22, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon