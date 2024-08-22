Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay unveiled flag, song of newly founded political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) [WATCH]

    Thalapathy Vijay's political entry with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marks a pivotal moment in Tamil Nadu politics. The party's flag will be unveiled, with the 'Vaagai' flower and Tiruvalluvar’s quote “Pirapokkum Ella Uyirkkum” expected to be key symbols, signifying equality and victory

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is set to take a significant step in his political journey with the unveiling of his newly founded party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The flag for the party will be revealed on Thursday at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, according to a statement made by Vijay on Wednesday.

    While specific details of the flag remain undisclosed, speculation is growing around its potential symbolism. It is believed that the flag's central motif may feature the "Vaagai" flower, a symbol of victory from the Sangam period, historically worn by kings. Additionally, the flag is expected to carry the phrase “Pirapokkum Ella Uyirkkum” (all are born equal), a famous quote by the revered Tamil poet and saint Tiruvalluvar, with possible links to the party’s logo.

    Thalapathy Vijay’s entry into the political arena is likely to disrupt the existing political landscape in Tamil Nadu. With a massive following, his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, boasts ten lakh members and has evolved into the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI). In the 2021 local body elections, AITVMI made a strong showing, winning 115 out of 169 seats contested, surpassing the performances of other star-led parties like Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

    ALSO READ: "Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry

    Vijay has his sights set on the 2026 Assembly elections and has declared that he will step away from his film career after the release of his highly-anticipated action thriller “GOAT,” scheduled for September 5. His political move follows in the footsteps of other Tamil cinema icons like M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and Dr. J. Jayalalithaa, who both transitioned from film to become prominent Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu. However, other actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, and Kamal Haasan faced challenges in replicating such success in politics. Similarly, Rajinikanth, another legend of the Tamil film industry, announced his political entry before the 2016 Assembly polls but later withdrew due to health concerns.

