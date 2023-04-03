War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details

Actioner-entertainer Pathaan's unprecedented and historical success in theatres and on OTT has sparked off the digital streaming giants and platforms to engage in a bidding war for SRK's next big release titled, JAWAN. Read on to know more.

After Pathaan's success at the global and domestic Indian box office brought back the momentum in Bollywood, it has definitely restored some normalcy and brought hope to the theatre owners.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan reinstated himself as the Badshah of industry. Obviously, the ardent Hindi film lovers and cinema fanatics, alongside die-hard Shah Rukh fandom globally, have huge hopes as they eagerly await the release of his next big pan-Indian film, Jawan. Directed by noted South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, Jawan would feature SRK in a double role alongside Nayanthara in an undisclosed key role.

Jawan is helmed by noted South industry maverick filmmaker Atlee Kumar. For those unaware, his last film, Bigil, was a blockbuster as it collected over Rs 300 crores worldwide. An apt ensemble star cast boasting big names like Nayanthara, Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi and an extended cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone adds more weight to this pan India biggie that releases on June 2, 2023.

A source close to this development from the OTT industry has revealed some exclusive details about the bidding war which is going on for the digital rights of Jawan. The source opened up to a leading entertainment portal. He has said, "Jawan is a film that can bring in tremendous viewerships. The film has a universal appeal, and thanks to mega budgets spent on the scale of the film, it is expected to be a spectacle. Most importantly, it is a multi-lingual film that will penetrate across markets, garnering viewership across the country. In that sense, it is a pan-Indian film with big names across the nation. It is bound to connect with a wider audience. All of this is a big win for any OTT platform".

Reports suggest that Netflix is the front-runner to bag the digital rights of Jawan. Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment have had a long-standing relationship. The streaming giant has over 20 titles of Red Chillies Entertainment and would very well like another title to get included in their list of films licensed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house.

