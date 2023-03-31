Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla amplifies hotness in SEXY red bikini; SEE sizzling pictures

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her toned body in a BOLD Red Bikini, and fans love her stunning body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this dance video of Namrata Malla was released today, it went popular on social media in just two hours and is now viral. Namrata Malla has dropped a new dance video today on her Instagram handle. (WATCH VIDEO)

    ALSO READ: Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH)

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata is flaunting her sexy and desirable looks. She is wearing a BOLD red bikini in the video and is displaying her smooth dance moves as she flaunts her toned abs and cleavage.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Meanwhile, a new video of Namrata Malla has surfaced on social media. In this video, Namrata Malla is wearing a BOLD red bikini. She is grooving to the viral Telugu song, Dhoom Dhaam, from the Pan-Indian film Dasara.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla smiles wide in the picture and looks irresistible as she gives a dose of hotness and allure with her smooth dance moves. She proudly flaunts her cleavage and toned abs in this picture while giving a sultry pose with an empty beer bottle.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In this picture, Namrata Malla raises fashion level with her hot moves in a red bikini and open green military shirt. She looks sexy and irresistible in the video reel.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla amplifies the fashion tones and vogue with her flawless dance moves and displays her toned hands and abs in the picture. She gives a sultry pose of drinking from an empty beer bottle in the picture.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables with her scintillating poses and smooth dance moves in a bold red bikini with an extremely short black skirt.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata grooves to the viral song mix of Dhoom Dhaam from the Telugu film Dasara with her effortless and smooth dance moves. She gives a kick-ass pose by flaunting her toned body here.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and captivating as she soars the temperature high by donning the BOLD red bikini in the dance video. She serves a dose of sensual looks soaring the temperature and fashion element on the 'gram as she gives seductive looks to the camera.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress stuns fans with her dance moves in blue floral printed bikini

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 After wild quarrel Vishnu Joshi Sreedevi become friends here is what happened anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: After wild quarrel, Vishnu Joshi-Sreedevi become friends; here's what happened

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrives with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding? RBA

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrive with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding?

    Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in Mumbai- see pictures RBA

    Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya in Mumbai- see pictures and videos

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks

    Recent Stories

    Excise policy scam case: Delhi court rejects Manish Sisodia's bail plea; check details AJR

    Excise policy scam case: Delhi court rejects Manish Sisodia's bail plea; check details

    AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today March 31 at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23 - adt

    AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23

    Indore temple tragedy: With a heavy heart, 8 grieving families donate body parts of deceased kin snt

    Indore temple tragedy: With a heavy heart, 8 grieving families donate body parts of deceased kin

    IPL 2023: Chandu sir theories match with us - Nitish Rana on KKR Kolkata Knight Riders having Chandrakant Pandit as head coach-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Chandu sir's theories match with us' - Nitish Rana on KKR having Chandrakant Pandit as head coach

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 After wild quarrel Vishnu Joshi Sreedevi become friends here is what happened anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: After wild quarrel, Vishnu Joshi-Sreedevi become friends; here's what happened

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon