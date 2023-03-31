Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bollywood is soft power': Fans slam makers for Ajay Devgn eating chicken in Bholaa; know details

    A scene from the much-awaited movie Bholaa has gone viral on Twitter. In the controversial scene, Ajay Devgn's character, a prisoner, is seen eating chicken after coming out of jail and is a Shiva bhakt. Fans got irked and have given reactions on the same.

    After a lot of wait and anticipation, which was at its peak post witnessing the posters, teasers, and stills from the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Bholaa, the film is out now in theatres, and while ardent cinema lovers are giving rave reviews for Ajay Devgn's nuanced performance in the movie. 

    Many fans on Twitter are unimpressed by this particular scene from the film, which has gone viral. In the said scene, Ajay Devgn's character, a prisoner, is eating chicken after coming out from jail. His character is a Shiva Bhakt as well. There is a Shiva bhasm on his forehead. Fans have taken offense to the fact that the entire scene is mocking Lord Shiva. Secondly, why is Ajay Devgn, a Hindu actor, eating chicken in the scene?

    The viral tweet's caption reads, "On Navratra, when entire nation is fasting, nepo-kids @ajaydevgn and Bhushan Kumar (T Series wala) release #Bholaa and they equate a prisoner with Bhagwan Shiva. The poster has a trishul. And the druggie-looking character is having Tripund-Tilak on forehead And put a 90-sec long infomercial on eating chicken. As if an advt for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Could they have released on Eid a film with a scene of a Mohd Zoobear eating pork wearing a skull-cap? Why always and only Hindus are targeted by #BollywoodKiGandagi."

    Here are the reactions fans have left as they slammed makers and Ajay Devgn for the scene.

    "Bollywood has a come a long way from showing villains with tilak and tripund to showing heroes with them. Its time we appreciate them instead of blind hatred and illogical criticism. Like it or hate it Bollywood is a soft power and can influence masses," a fan said. "Isn't hinduism a joke? Imagine a religion with 330 million gods, a dozen holy books, and 50+ major festivals, in a year. It is outright blasphemous + timepass religion. Other religions have 1 god and 2 to 3 major festivals a year. They are the ones who are serious about their faith," a fan slammed Ajay Devgn. "I do not believe Abdul should wear a cap and eat pork. Sanatan does not teach us to do violence to any living being. The non-vegetarian scenes shown in the film Bhola hurt the sentiments of Hindus, it will have the wrong effect on Shiva devotees," a fan blasted Ajay Devgn.

