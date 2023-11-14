War 2: Jr NTR set for Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan, lead actress revealed

Many names have been proposed for the lead heroine's role some being Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani.

Actor Jr NTR is a prominent name in the South Indian film industry and has appeared in some of the most successful films. The popular actor has achieved international prominence after his blockbuster film 'RRR' received an Academy Award in the Best Song Category for 'Naatu Naatu'. The film was a smash hit, and everyone adored Jr NTR's performance. It has now been revealed that the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with one of the most awaited films 'War 2', alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Who will play the lead actress?

Now as the actors are finalised, many names have been proposed for the main heroine. Previously, it was rumored that Deepika Padukone would portray the female lead in the film. While some anticipated that Alia Bhatt would play a prominent role in the spy world, the latest person to join the list is Kiara Advani. The Kabir Singh actress has recently become a popular heroine, and there have been rumors that she may play the female lead in 'War 2'.

About 'War 2'

'War 2' is the sequel to the superhit film 'War', starring Hrithik Rishan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. Following the film's popularity, the producers decided to make a sequel. It was recently announced that Ayan Mukerji will helm the film, while Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Kabir. Although no actress has been named in the film as of now, it will be interesting to see who will take the role away.

Jr NTR's professional front

Jr NTR is presently filming the highly awaited film 'Devara' which is helmed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan both play lead parts in the film.