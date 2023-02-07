Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's all information for all

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KC Global Media, Asia's biggest entertainment network, has announced the debut of Animax on JioTV as part of JioTV Specials.

    Viewers in India may now experience an endless stream of the greatest of Japanese animation, including the latest and vintage anime releases, thanks to public demand on social media and community petitions. The entertainment super-app - JioTV is India's largest streaming platform, with 900+ channels in 16+ languages across 12 categories.

    Through JioTV's enormous customer base and the country's burgeoning demand for anime material, as well as the growing Japanese pop-culture fan communities for anime, manga, and more, this agreement expands KC Global Media's influence in India.
     
    "India has been a major market for development with its strong demand and adaptation for digital-first and OTT content for TV audiences, and this will continue to expand as it moves towards 5G," said Andy Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chairman of KC Global Media. We are thrilled to be in India, serving our fans and bringing quality anime material to local viewers through our relationship with JioTV on their streaming platform, which includes our full channel offers."
     
    Animax delivers popular genres including action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, and comedy with its inclusive curation of the top anime titles, exciting anime lovers throughout the years in more than 38.8 million households across 14 Asian regions. Fans in India can now watch award-winning anime action series such as Golden Gumay, which won the Social Impact Awards at the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival 2021 and the Grand Prize at the 51st Cartoonists Association Awards in 2022; Naruto - winner of the Best Female Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series/OVA in a Supporting Role for the BTVA Awards in 2014; sports drama, Kuroko's Basketball - winner of the Tokyo Anime Award 2013 for TV category; and the highly acclaimed adventure comedy anime, Gintama - winner of the Audience Choice Award at the Tokyo Anime Awards 2016, and adapted from one of the best-selling manga series of the same title, among many others!
     
    All Animax programming will be broadcast in its original Japanese audio with English subtitles.

